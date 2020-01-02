insults-hurled-at-aussie-pm-forcing-him-out-of-town-as-anger-over-bushfires-grows

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was told to ‘poff’ by furious residents who drove him out of a town devastated by bushfires.

The PM was filmed scurrying back to his car after residents in Cobargo called him an ‘idiot’ and accused him of abandoning them.

Cobargo, on the New South Wales South Coast, is one of several remote areas on the brink of a humanitarian crisis as hundreds of fires continue to burn across the region.

Residents are being increasingly cut off from access to clean water, food, fuel and medical supplies as blazing temperatures and high winds cause the crisis to worsen.

Mr Morrison visited the torched town after the fire claimed the lives of a father and son, rising the death toll to 18.

When the PM arrived, one woman refused to his hand until the PM offered more support to volunteer firefighters while one man yelled: ‘You’re an idiot’.

He was ushered into his car to shouts of ‘you’re not welcome’ and ‘poff’’.

The Prime Minister’s leadership ability has been called into question for his handling of the bushfire crisis.

He has been criticised for taking a family holiday to Hawaii before Christmas and for defending his climate policies as the country burned.

He was told by residents in Cobargo to ‘go back to Kirribilli’- an affluent neighbourhood of Sydney where the PM spent New Year.

As Mr Morrison made a getaway, a woman turned to the camera to say that the town had been ‘forgotten’, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Speaking on ABC News after being heckled, the PM said: ‘I’m not surprised people are feeling very raw at the moment.

‘And that’s why I came today, to be here, to see it for myself, to offer what comfort I could.

‘I understand the very strong feelings people have, they’ve lost everything. And there is still some very dangerous days ahead.’

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales as soaring temperatures are expected to reach up to 46C on Saturday.

In the last few days alone fires have ripped through New South Wales and the neighbouring state of Victoria, leaving several people dead or missing.

Scores of homes along Australia’s east coast have been razed to the ground leaving thousands of residents stranded and many forced to take shelter in the only safe place left available to them, the ocean.

Officials are preparing to impose forced evacuations on tourists and locals after thousands were trapped in coastal towns earlier this week.

On New Year’s Eve around 4,000 people were forced to flea their homes to Mallacoota beach ,with some taking refuge in the sea.

Almost half a billion animals have been killed in the wildfires, which broke out in September, with fears entire species may have been wiped out.

The world has struggled to take in the scale of destruction caused by Australia’s worst wildfire season on record, with pictures of the sky turning a blazing red likened to apocalyptic horror films.

A huge ash cloud from the Australian bush fires is so vast it has spread over 2,500 miles to New Zealand.

Images show a thick orange haze filling the skies after drifting across the Tasman Sea.

Last month, we reported that so much ash had blown across to New Zealand that it was turning mountains and glaciers orange.