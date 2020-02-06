Instagram's new feature will make it easier to cleanse your feed

Sometimes I’ll be scrolling through my Instagram feed and see posts or Stories from accounts I barely follow remembering. If this happens to you too, then you might be pleased to hear the platform is introducing an easy new way to deal with it.

Instagram is adding two new features: one focused on seeing accounts that most pop up the most via the “Most Shown in Feed” feature and one focused on accounts you least care about seeing via the “Least Interacted With” feature.

These new features are aimed at giving you quick access to the accounts you follow organised by a specific category, instead of trailing through your following list. This also lets you edit the categories from there.

Here’s how it works.

How to cleanse your Instagram feed with new tools

Check you have the latest version of Instagram first by going to your App Store and checking you don’t need to update it.



Visit your Instagram profile and click on “Following”



From there, you’ll see the new Categories tab including “Most Shown in Feed” and “Least Interacted With”



You can manage the accounts there by either changing the follow status or mute the account if you don’t want to keep seeing it



Another handy way of keeping your follow list on track is sorting it from earliest to latest followed or vice versa. That colleague from your first job out of school that you never speak to anymore but was one of your first followed? You don’t need to keep them on your feed.

Instagram will group together who you interact with the least on the platform to make it easier to unfollow accounts (Instagram)

The new feature is available from today so you can start cleaning up your Instagram feed now.

Instagram says the new features are about making it easier to manage the accounts you follow and “ensure yours is a feel-good feed.” A lot has been written about the detrimental effects of spending too much time on Instagram, particularly when it comes to mental health and self-esteem.

Earlier this year, a study of almost 11,000 young people found that teenager girls were twice as likely to become depressed from using social media, citing lower self-esteem and online harassment.

For those who don’t feel they can quit online platforms altogether, cleansing their feeds can help make the digital world feel a little bit friendlier.

