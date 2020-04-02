instagram-made-me-buy-it:-foreo-luna-fofo-facial-cleansing-brush

I tried one of those face cleansing devices for a month and I’m never going back to my old ways.If you own a social media account, chances are you have most likely seen some influencer using a facial cleansing device. It may have been one of those swirling brush thingos or some other interesting (and slightly intimidating) contraption.Well, I finally caved and decided to try one and oh my gosh, I’ll never go back to my peasant skincare ways.In this instance, we’re talking about the FOREO LUNA fofo. This little bad boy has not only transformed my skin but my attitude towards skincare too.So what is it?If you’re a little like me, you probably just saw a bunch of influencers using these and thought they were a bit of a fad or you simply had no idea what they were. But the FOREO devices are not only legit, they’re a god-send.To put it simply, the FOREO Luna fofo (which, I will now refer to as fofo for the rest of this article) is a smart cleansing brush. It allows you to customise your skincare routine with the assistant of a smart beauty coach.YES, you read that right, friendships – 2020 is the year of the smart beauty coach and boy oh boy am I HERE for it.First impression…The Foreo app asks you a series of questions such as your skin type, exercise habits (lol), sun sensitivity and age. It will then show you how long to spend cleansing your cheeks, forehead, nose and chin. Something, I admittedly, had never thought about.So being as excited as I was to give my fofo a red hot go, I jumped straight in the shower and lathered up my face using the Tarte Knockout Cleanser.Straight off the bat, this felt unlike anything I’ve used before. Using circular motions on my face it was super easy to know when to change sections as my fofo would give a little pulse.Honestly, it was over too quickly for me I wanted to do it twice but the skincare Gods told me no and that is naughty.After using this product ONCE my skin felt super smooth it was ridiculous. I also felt like my skin stayed hydrated a lot longer once I applied to rest of my products too.1 month later…I’m just going to come straight out of the gate and say that everyone needs one of these.I have never had intense acne all my life but I definitely would say I had congested skin. Emphasis on the past tense.This bad boy has gotten rid of my problem skin areas that I’ve had issues with for MONTHS. It’s super super easy to use and just improves every aspect of your skin. I. am. Obsessed.Before and after (one month)Don’t get me wrong, I’ll still get a hormonal breakout here and there or a naughty pimple might pop up once in a while. You’re not ever going to get a pimple ever again if you use this product but honestly, it will be gone before you know. The general and overall health of your skin will rejoice. Where can you buy it and how much does it cost?There are a wide range of devices you can buy from Foreo but I’m just going to give a big ol’ recommendation for my fofo.You can shop the product directly from the Foreo website or you can hit up my personal fav place to shop for beauty products, Sephora.It retails for $149 which is definitely on the expensive side but given that that is also the price for some concealers it isn’t too high. Plus, the product is made with antibacterial, silicone brushes so you’re getting absolute quality here, people.

