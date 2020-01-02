instagram-failing-to-attract-older-people-as-user-growth-set-to-flatline

Instagram’s user growth is hitting a wall because it is failing to attract older people as quickly as anticipated, new figures reveal.

The photo-sharing app’s growth rate in the UK fell drastically from 34pc in 2017 to only 7pc last year, according to data from the analysis firm eMarketer, marking the first time it has ever dropped into single figures.

Across the world, the growth rate fell by 18pc in 2018 to 12pc last year, and is expected to slip further to 8pc in 2020 as Instagram fights off challenges from the agenda-setting Chinese video app TikTok and a “resurgent” Snapchat.

But Debra Aho Williamson, eMarketer’s principal analyst, said that Instagram was doing well in squeezing additional money from its existing users, with advertising revenue growing at 52.9pc in 2019 and predicted to be a still-healthy 31pc in 2021.

Ms Williamson said: “Instagram is still very popular with teens and young adults – this year there will be more Instagram users than Facebook users in both the 18-25 and under-18 age groups, and that’s fairly significant because Facebook is very large.