instagram-failing-to-attract-older-people-as-user-growth-set-to-flatline

Instagram’s user growth is hitting a wall because it is failing to attract older people as quickly as anticipated, new figures reveal.
The photo-sharing app’s growth rate in the UK fell drastically from 34pc in 2017 to only 7pc last year, according to data from the analysis firm eMarketer, marking the first time it has ever dropped into single figures.
Across the world, the growth rate fell by 18pc in 2018 to 12pc last year, and is expected to slip further to 8pc in 2020 as Instagram fights off challenges from the agenda-setting Chinese video app TikTok and a “resurgent” Snapchat.
But Debra Aho Williamson, eMarketer’s principal analyst, said that Instagram was doing well in squeezing additional money from its existing users, with advertising revenue growing at 52.9pc in 2019 and predicted to be a still-healthy 31pc in 2021.
Ms Williamson said: “Instagram is still very popular with teens and young adults – this year there will be more Instagram users than Facebook users in both the 18-25 and under-18 age groups, and that’s fairly significant because Facebook is very large.
“A big reason why Facebook has remained so large in the US is because people who are middle aged and older continue to use it, and that’s where the growth is happening.
“But for [Instagram] to grow more substantially, you want to see people who are maybe the parents of those teens and young adults signing are. They are, but it’s just not happening as fast as we thought.”
Ms Williamson attributed older users’ caution to a lack of interest in some of Instagram’s newer features, such as its disappearing picture broadcasts, and a lack of interest in the type of celebrities that are most beloved on Instagram, such as Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner and numerous social media influencers.
She said described the slowdown as far from a disaster for Instagram, but nevertheless something that its executives, and its parent company Facebook, would be watching keenly this year.
By comparison, however, she said that Snapchat has failed to pick up users over the age of 35, as its chief executive Evan Spiegel has vowed to do, despite its massive popularity with teenagers and young adults.
According to eMarketer’s numbers, Instagram grew fastest among under-11s – who are not allowed to use it and must lie about their age to sign up – and users between the ages of 25 and 34, whose interest outstripped expectations.
Yet the app’s growth rate among users between 45 and 54 fell from 7.2pc to 5.1pc from 2018, and its growth among over-55s was near negligible at an average of 1.4pc.
eMarketer’s report argued that Instagram’s growth rate among 25-34-year-olds is unlikely to be repeated, saying: “Increased competition from a Snapchat resurgence and the rise of TikTok will make it harder for Instagram to maintain high growth.”
With the growth rate of its main app slowing, Facebook now relies on acquisitions as Instagram and WhatsApp to maintain its expansion across the world. Instagram has been successfully integrated into its advertising service, but WhatsApp remains mostly unmonetised.
eMarketer counts as an Instagram user anyone who accesses their account on any device at least once per month. Instagram has been asked to comment.