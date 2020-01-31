instagram-down:-hundreds-complain-of-problem-with-news-feed-in-second-outage-in-two-days

The latest headlines in your inbox

Hundreds of Instagram users have reported issues with the app’s news feed in its second outage in two days.

Downdetector, an independent website that tracks outages, registered a huge spike in Instagram issues around the world on Thursday evening.

At 10.30pm, nearly 1200 users were reporting problems.

Most of the issues were to do with the news feed but some were also having trouble with the stories feature and posting images.

Users in North America, South America, and Europe reported have trouble with the app.





Many took to Twitter to complain, with one person writing: “This cannot be happening again”.





Others said they were not getting any engagement on their posts.





It comes as hundreds of users complained of an issue with the stories feature on Wednesday.

The latest outages comes after Facebook, which owns Instagram, was hit by issues at the weekend.

The social network’s users were unable to access their news feed and notifications.