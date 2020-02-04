inside-the-welfare-state-documentary-shows-why-universal-credit-is-more-complex-than-anticipated

Well, this is fun. Actually, no. It isn’t. In the jargon of commissioning, it’s an “access series”, meaning that a documentary crew has been given behind-the-scenes admission to an institution.

At first glance, that institution seems to be the job centre in Peckham, which is nobody’s idea of a good night out. But if you follow the logic, it looks as if the three-part series was given the green light by the Department of Work and Pensions itself.

Why? We must guess. Implausible as this may seem, it appears to be the case that someone thought it would be a top plan to explain the workings of Universal Credit on the basis that the policy of simplifying the benefits system and encouraging the unemployed into work was a winning idea, if only its critics could overcome the mithering of their inner Ken Loaches. To which one might be tempted to quote Sir Humphrey Appleby from Yes Minister, who observed that the point of clarification was not to clarify but to put oneself in the clear.

Who benefits from this show about benefits? To an extent, that depends on how you like your rotten eggs cooked. Neil Couling, the director general of Universal Credit, has the unenviable job of overseeing the job of simplifying the benefits system and explaining why this simplicity has proved more complex than anticipated.

The first episode focuses on the job centre in Peckham (BBC / Peter Flude)

A civil servant, he is professionally obliged to avoid saying anything interesting. His plan is daubed on a “Mother Wall”, a giant whiteboard which makes him look like a TV detective in search of a crime. In April 2019, he was given the title change director general, so he must be doing something right.

Then there is Amber Rudd. Viewers who have been paying attention will have noticed that she is now an ex-MP and before quitting parliament had quit government. Her embrace of the Change Agenda is beyond reproach. Actually, she cuts quite a sympathetic character, looking excessively rumpled in the candid footage while noting dryly: “I don’t feel people yapping at my heels to do this job.” Forget about them. They’re just in charge.

Television shows in 2020

The true story of this benefits revolution is on the shop floor where the job centre staff must accommodate the demands of the claimants, many of whom are ill-equipped to understand the beautiful simplicity of the benefits revolution.

Happily, there are nuances. The stories of everyday travails, of food banks, sleeping in the park and being forced to actively seek work for eight hours a day on a job centre computer, are given a human face.

Rachel, a single mother who left her NHS job after 27 years to care for her parents, struggles with anxiety. Job centre worker Karen does a second job in a pound store after absorbing the anger of claimants all day. And there’s grumpy, articulate Phil, with track marks on his arm and a lost dream of becoming a photojournalist, weighing up the value of a job cleaning trains for the minimum wage.

Universal Credit: Inside The Welfare State is on BBC Two, 9pm tonight