inside-the-pre-season-training-camp-with-coco-gauff-and-mike-tyson-that’s-helped-serena-williams-make-fast-start-to-2020

After a disappointing 2019, by her incredibly lofty standards, Serena Williams has started the new season in strong fashion.

The American great failed to complete any regular WTA Tour tournament outside of the Grand Slams, though she was a beaten finalist at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Her key goal remains to add to her Grand Slam haul, with Margaret Court’s record 24-majors haul still within striking distance, but she has been found wanting in the biggest moments in the past two years, losing four Slam finals on the bounce without winning a set.

But after a fast start to 2020, don’t be surprised to see that change. Possibly as soon as the Australian Open – the destination of her last Grand Slam triumph, in 2017 – which starts later this month.

Williams has booked her spot in the finals of the singles and doubles – alongside fellow Slam champion and good friend Caroline Wozniacki – at the ASB Classic in Auckland, putting in a series of impressive displays to give her a shot at a first title of any description since returning to tennis as a working mum.

The 38-year-old mother-of-one described herself as ‘super fit’ following her quarter-final win over Laura Siegemund and it should come as no surprise following her intense pre-season preparations.

A glamorous training camp, branded “Mouratoglou Preseason” by those involved, was put on by her coach at the Mouratoglou Academy in the south of France from 10-20 December.

Patrick Mouratoglou assembled a squad of famous faces – including boxing legend Mike Tyson, 15-year-old tennis sensation Cori “Coco” Gauff, fitness trainer Shaun T. and musician Bob Sinclar, while former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka also joined for several days – at the academy, designing tailor-made programmes for the players and putting on a series of team-building exercises and other activities such as scavenger hunts.

‘I have been organising pre-seasons with the Mouratoglou Academy for almost 10 years,’ Mouratoglou tells Metro.co.uk. ‘But this time, I wanted to make it different.

‘I came up with the idea of combining a classic pre-season – focused on both building solid physical bases for the next year and getting ready tennis-wise – with pure team-building moments.

‘I thought that the presence of those champions from many different fields other than tennis would be an amazing opportunity to exchange ideas about greatness, success and competition.’

Gauff – a member of “Team Mouratoglou”, a group, that includes Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are the highest rated players at the academy – was one win away from facing Williams for the first time both in singles and doubles in Auckland, but despite failing to set the mouth-watering clash, Mouratoglou is expecting a big season from her as well as Williams.

‘I believe that this pre-season was a great experience for both of them,’ he adds.

‘The job as a tennis player can be very monotonous, that’s why I believe extending the team, exchanging ideas, living some great group moments together during meals and activities are giving them some excitement and makes for a change from their daily routine. They have all prepared very well and I know they are ready to do well.

‘Each player is different and needs a custom-made practice. First of all, every week is different. Usually, players like to focus more on the physical side and put on more hours there during the first weeks, and then insist more on the tennis and lighten the fitness.

‘The start of the pre-season is dedicated to re-establishing the bases of the game, then to improving details or learning new things and finally the closer to competition, the more they focus on playing points.

‘Serena and Coco have different needs, of course, but they both want to improve and get better.

‘Serena’s goal has always been to win Grand Slams and this has never changed or will never change. Coco’s goal has always been to win Grand Slams, too. She did it as a junior and is looking forward to doing it as a pro.’

While it may be a stretch, as talented as she is, for Gauff to win a first major in 2020, Williams will be among the favourites for the Australian Open at the start of this season.

Before that gets underway, however, she can become a WTA champion in four separate decades – having won her first title as a teenager in 1999 – should she deliver the knockout blow to compatriot Jessica Pegula in Sunday’s final.

It’s something Williams has failed to do in finals over the past two seasons, so who better to pass on some wisdom than a man with 44 knockouts to his name?

‘I wouldn’t say that they can “learn lessons” [from Tyson], rather get inspiration from another great champion,’ Mouratoglou continues.

‘It is always so interesting and motivating to exchange on topics and situations that only the greatest can relate to and have experienced – and sometimes not dealt well with.

‘Mike actually has such a great feedback to give. His experience about life, about what you go through in your career, about the athlete-coach relationship are extremely valuable and I am very glad to have given Serena and Coco this opportunity.’

MORE: Roger Federer issues statement amid pressure from climate activists

MORE: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set showdown as Spain book Serbia ATP Cup final clash





