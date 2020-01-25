inside-the-hospital-in-wuhan-where-doctors-are-fighting-killer-coronavirus

Pictures have emerged of the Chinese medical staff at the heart of global efforts to fight the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Doctors and nurses clad from head to toe in decontamination suits are shown tending to sufferers in Wuhan Central Hospital.

Smiling medics posed with Chinese New Year decorations and made V-signs with their hands, in an apparent effort to show the outside world they are in good spirits.

However, videos circulating international media appear to show severe overcrowding, with doctors busily weaving through corridors brimming with queues of sufferers, some of whom lie covered on the floor.

One video shot by a woman claiming to be a nurse at Wuhan’s Red Cross hospital has reportedly been taken down.

Chinese social media has been littered with posts expressing mounting resentment of Wuhan’s authorities, many of which have been removed by censors.

A seven-month pregnant woman claiming to be a nurse in Wuhan is thought to have contracted the virus after going to work.

Her 70-year-old mother caught it too and was only admitted after the woman drew attention to her case on social media, according to The Washington Post.

A Weibo post by a woman working at a Hubei hospital complained how she was given only a pot of noodles after working late into the night before Chinese New Year, traditionally a time to share a large meal with family.

A Wuhan hospital doctor died this morning after a nine-day battle with the virus, according to state-run media.

Liang Wudong, 62, was retired but was drafted in to help with the epidemic.

A second doctor, Jiang Jijun, has reportedly died from a heart attack due to exhaustion from treating patients.

Chinese authorities confirmed today that over 40 people have died from the virus. More than 1300 cases have been confirmed worldwide.