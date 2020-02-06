Inside the Grade II-listed house featured on Netflix's The Stranger

Fans captivated by latest Netflix drama The Stranger will jump at the chance to see inside one of the most recognisable homes on TV right now.

The impressive seven-bedroom family home is as much the star of the show as the famous cast.

Starring Richard Armitage as Adam and Dervla Kirwan as Corinne, the drama is based on a novel of the same name by American writer Harlan Coben and was filmed in and around Manchester, with some inspiring properties used as filming locations.

A lot of the action takes place within the walls of the Grade II-listed Price family home on the outskirts of the city.

The mystery drama follows husband and father Adam Price who finds out – via a stranger who confronts him in a bar – that his wife is keeping a secret from him.

The stranger, who seems to know a lot about the Price family, approaches Adam during his son’s football match to tell him his wife, Corinne, has been lying to him.

When Adam confronts Corinne, she disappears, setting off a chain of events that threatens to tear the family apart.

Park End House, which doubles as Cedarfield, the Prices’ home in the show, is in Didsbury.

At 4,500sq ft it is large, and quite a few interior shots are filmed in the kitchen, an expansive room with floor-to-ceiling windows and double doors leading out to the garden where the heated exchange between Adam and Corinne takes place.

Cameras are angled at the two stars, while in the background viewers can see the spacious garden and raised decking area, along with a view of the kitchen from outside.

The home’s kitchen extension, expansive garden and decking are seen in the background of this heated exchange between Adam and his wife

And, across the road from this impressive property is the Tripp family home, the white period property the neighbours live in.

In the show, Adam and Tripp are often shown greeting each other and chatting in their respective driveways, while the exterior of the two houses also features as part of scenes with Adam’s son Thomas and Tripp’s son, Mike.

According to British Listed Buildings, Park End House dates back to the mid to late 19th century and was built in red brick with Flemish bond.

It was last sold in July 2010 for £1.2 million, but before it was purchased and renovated by its previous owner, it used to be halls of residence for students in Manchester.

A previous owner, Mark Davies, told the Manchester Evening News in 2007 that the property had once housed 24 students.

“This house had been a hall of residence for 24 female students and was in a really dreadful state; two dilapidated kitchens, sinks in all the bedrooms, a tree growing out of the back room and a jungle of a garden.

The expansive kitchen as seen in the Netflix drama

“But we were moving from Lymm to be closer to where we socialised, and knew it could be a beautiful house in a great spot, right next door to the park and within walking distance of the village.”

Mark and his wife, Jan, decided to renovate the property in 2003, to reflect the open-plan houses they’d seen while living in America.

The house was updated by local practice White Box Architects, who put in new floor-to-ceiling windows, the kitchen extension and decking at the back of the house.

“It is a very modern look, but I think the contrast between period and modern works wonderfully,” Mark said at the time. In the description of the house back then, the ground floor featured a lounge with original sash windows, while the master bedroom upstairs had an en suite bathroom.

As well as two further bedrooms on this floor, one floor up are another two bedrooms with exposed brickwork, while sixth and seventh bedrooms are on the top floor.

Didsbury is one of Manchester’s priciest suburbs and the average house in this area costs £344,267 according to Rightmove.

Trains from East Didsbury station to Manchester Piccadilly take around nine to 14 minutes, while onward trains to London take just over two hours. Manchester airport is just 15 minutes away.

Meanwhile, those living in this part of Manchester can reach the Peak District in half an hour.

The Stranger is streaming on Netflix now.