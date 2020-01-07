inside-the-golden-globes-after-parties:-what-brad-pitt,-awkwafina,-olivia-colman-et-al-got-upto-after-the-final-gong

Michelle Williams knows how to time an exit.

Williams, who is pregnant, won her second Golden Globe on Sunday night for her performance in Fosse/Verdon. But she ducked out 20 minutes before the end of the ceremony, heading to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s viewing party down the hall at the Beverly Hilton hotel, to get her statue engraved.

She was in and out in under 10 minutes, handily before the rush.

Awkwafina arrived next. When she accepted the best actress award for The Farewell, she joked from the stage: “If I fall upon hard times, I can sell this.”

Awkwafina waits for her engraved state at the official Golden Globes after-party, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

Turns out, winners are required to sign a document promising never to sell the statue. Some were handed the contract right after a staffer took their drink order in the engraving room. Awkwafina presumably signed hers.

When the broadcast ended, a succession of Globe winners arrived, including Olivia Colman (who asked for a glass of white wine), Patricia Arquette (whiskey rocks) and Stellan Skarsgard (mini bottle of Moët champagne).

Olivia Colman at the official Golden Globes after-party, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

The dinner at this year’s ceremony had been changed to vegan on short notice, much to the consternation of the hotel’s executive chef. Did Colman enjoy the meal?

“I did,” she said. “It was delicious.”

Sandra Bullock at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday night. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

Arquette, who won for her role in The Act, was also a fan. “I loved it, the vegan thing was very good,” she said, clutching her award. “Especially the mushroom risotto.”

Within 30 minutes, the party was heaving with freshly minted winners. Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger embraced, congratulating each other. Bong Joon Ho entered on the heels of Joaquin Phoenix and Quentin Tarantino, as Ramy Youssef mugged for pictures with fans.

Joaquin Phoenix at the official Golden Globes after-party, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

Outside, in the maze of hallways, everyone seemed to be rushing to a after-parties held by competing companies. Signs pointed to parties for Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Amazon Studios, among others.

Martha Stewart, Naomi Watts and Sandra Bullock went one way, as Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio swept past in another. Rita Wilson paused in the lobby with her sons, Truman and Chet Hanks, after her husband, Tom Hanks, accepted the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award.

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt backstage after the Golden Globes. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

“I absolutely teared up, because whenever I see my husband get teary, I get teary,” Wilson said, referring to his emotional tribute to the family.

Had he previewed the speech with his wife and children? “He didn’t,” she said. “It was a surprise to us like it was to everybody. We were hearing it for the first time.”

Helen Mirren looked stately in a red Dior Haute Couture gown, as she walked to the hotel’s Oasis Courtyard for the party held by Warner Bros and InStyle magazine. Inside, at separate tables, were Tim Allen and Bebe Rexha, as well as Sofia Vergara with her husband, Joe Mangiello. Paris Hilton danced energetically in one corner, as Saoirse Ronan watched from the sidelines, shimmering in a backless Celine dress.

Saoirse Ronan at a Golden Globes after-party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros in Los Angeles on Sunday night. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

Rachel Brosnahan, a 2019 Golden Globe winner and 2020 nominee for her work on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, arrived at the party having missed most of dinner. “I was a bit late so I only caught the tail end of it, I only had some rice,” she said, eyeing but not touching a passing tray of pigs in blankets.

Elsewhere in the room were Antonio Banderas, Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington and Arquette, who by this time had added a plastic viking helmet to her ensemble.

From left, Sofía Vergara, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara, Fajer Fahad and Alejandro Asen at a Golden Globes after-party hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros. By Nina Westervelt © 2020 The New York Times

Downstairs, in the Circa 55 restaurant, HBO stars including Larry David, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Alan Ruck celebrated the network’s four wins for Succession and Chernobyl.

Brian Cox, the 73-year-old Scottish actor who won best actor in a TV drama playing the Succession patriarch, had nothing to say about the Globes’ vegan dinner. “I never got to eat a thing, because as soon as I got this award, I had to go off and do press,” he said. “I’m starving.”

