inside-swanky-canadian-life-meghan-misses

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed they’re quitting as “senior royals” and will split their time between the UK and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gushed about their recent break in the picturesque country that Meghan called home for seven years when she starred in Suits.

The parents to eight-month-old Archie made the announcement via a statement on their Instagram page that said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The former actress gave up her life in Toronto, where she had a host of A-list pals and enjoyed lavish private members clubs, after she got engaged to Prince Harry.

So, with the couple setting up a new life across the pond, we look back at the extravagant lifestyle she no doubt misses …

THE SWANKY $1.8 MILLION HOME

When she moved to live with Prince Harry in Kensington Palace, Meghan left behind a very girly three-bedroom, two-bathroom pad in Toronto.

Meghan’s former Canadian home was put up for sale last December and was eventually snapped up for $1.8 million.

media_camera Meghan Markle’s former rented home on the outskirts of Toronto. Picture: Mega

The two-storey townhouse was a place Meghan called home when she was starring in Suits as paralegal Rachel Zane – and Prince Harry even stayed there when he visited his then-girlfriend in secret.

Meghan shared snaps inside the gorgeous home that showed it had a very feminine feel, with lots of flowers, gilded mirrors, a pink striped rug in the hallway and chic white furniture.

media_camera An image of Meghan’s home from her now-deleted Instagram page.

The home included an eat-in kitchen, a picturesque, landscaped garden, a basement and a two-car garage.

In true Hollywood fashion, the Suits star also had a lavish walk-in wardrobe where she devoted an entire wall to her enviable collection of high heels.

Meghan and Harry now live at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with their eight-month-old baby Archie.

THE LIFESTYLE WEBSITE

When she wasn’t acting in Suits, Meghan ran the now-defunct lifestyle platform The Tig, where she shared stories about her favourite food, places, fashion and inspiring women.

According to the website’s “about” page, the name “The Tig” was inspired by Meghan’s favourite Italian wine Tignanello.

The site, which was active for three years, also included celebrity interviews and details about Meghan’s resolutions.

She shut The Tig after meeting her husband.

media_camera Meghan shared plenty of pictures of her European getaways with her friends.

PALS WITH CANADA’S TOP SOCIALITES

Before Meghan joined the royal family, she certainly had friends in high places.

When she wasn’t hanging out with her Suits cast members, she became close to Jessica and Ben Mulroney, who were dubbed the city’s “most polished power couple” by Toronto Life magazine.

Ben is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney and fashion adviser Jessica has worked with current Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie.

media_camera Meghan and Jessica in 2016. Picture: George Pimentel/WireImage

media_camera The Mulroneys attended the royal wedding in 2018.

In addition to her Canadian pals, other famous friends include tennis legend Serena Williams, after meeting her in 2014, and actress Priyanka Chopra, who she bonded with at an ELLE Women in Television dinner.

After befriending Soho House’s Markus Anderson, Meghan was introduced to a host of “rich and powerful” people, including the Clooneys.

THE INFLUENTIAL 1.9 MILLION INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Meghan became used to the spotlight thanks to her career as an actress but also proved to be skilled at garnering a large social media presence too.

Before she deleted her personal account in 2018 after getting engaged, she had racked up 1.9 million followers, sharing posts of her travels and social activism.

Thankfully, now she still gets her social media fix from the couple’s @SussexRoyal account, which just hit 10 million followers.

HANGING IN TORONTO’S MOST SWANKY VENUES

The actress was keen to volunteer in soup kitchens and charitable organisations when she wasn’t on set.

But she did find time to frequent some of Toronto’s top restaurants and private members clubs too, like Soho House.

Former pal Lizzie Cundy said of Meghan: “Yes, she liked to drink, she liked that side of things for sure.

“She wasn’t that type of person who was like I’m just drinking water I need to go home early. She was out staying late, having a dance, enjoying it.”

Meghan is a huge foodie too, often sharing photos of her home-cooked dishes or meals she enjoyed out in the city.

media_camera Meghan is a self-confessed foodie. Picture: Instagram

Her favourite foodie haunts included eating pasta at high-end deli chain Terroni’s and tapas bar Isabel.

And she even proved her love of ice hockey too, watching the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers, according to biography Meghan: An American Princess.

media_camera She’s also a keen ice hockey fan. Picture: Instagram

DOING YOGA

With a yoga instructor for a mum, it’s no surprise that the Duchess loved the discipline since she started at the age of seven.

She continued this in Canada and previously said: “I love an intense vinyasa class – and even better if it’s blasting hip hop and done in a dark room with candlelight.

“The best! I’ll do yoga a couple of times a week – hot yoga specifically.”

media_camera Meghan is a huge fan of yoga.

Nobody rocks a pair of denim cut-offs like Meghan, and her princess-perfect pins are probably because one of her favourite exercises is a 10km run.

She said: “Running has always been my form of moving meditation, which I relish because it allows me to get out of my head.”

HANGING WITH HER DOGS

Animal lover Meghan made sure her life in Toronto included plenty of time with her pooches Bogart and Guy.

She shared numerous pictures of the sweet dogs on her Instagram before it was deleted.

Meghan is said to have been heartbroken when she had to leave Bogart, her beloved labrador-german shepherd mix behind when she moved to the UK.

Guy was flown over but Bogart was thought too old to make the long plane journey so was given to pals to look after.

It was revealed that Meghan and Harry have a new dog in their home in London.

