Inside story of new governor's fight to halt school exclusion

There had been a fight involving three 15-year-old boys. It had taken place on a stairway between lessons and disrupted the school’s 1,000-plus students as they moved between classes. The interim headteacher’s response was severe — permanent exclusion, but for two of the boys only.

That was the information Alice was given when she attended a governors’ exclusion panel for one of these boys early last year. By law, every permanent exclusion has to be ratified by a governor review panel and this was Alice’s first since her appointment as governor six months earlier.

She was one of eight governors of a London school that had been rated “inadequate” by Ofsted — with permanent exclusions five times the national average — and was officially “in transition” as it awaited a new head.

Alice, a 44-year-old economist and mother of two teenage girls (who attend a different school), arrived to find that one of the other governors on the three-member panel had already made up his mind to support the exclusion.

Panel meetings take about 90 minutes and have a strict order. The interim head spoke first. “She told us this boy had punched another boy in the face, was sometimes late for school and had been rude to teachers,” said Alice. “The school’s head of behaviour spoke next and backed up the head and the local council representative said they, too, supported exclusion. Their case seemed strong, though it bothered me that only two of the three boys had been excluded. I queried this but was told it was not the business of this panel.”

By the time it was the mother’s turn, she was furious. “I cannot believe that the first time you call me to a meeting at the school is to hear the case for my son’s exclusion,” she began. “I have been asking for a meeting with you for over a year. My son has been repeatedly bullied. I had to send him to boxing to learn to defend himself.”

The boy’s social worker was equally forthright. “The boy’s father is a drug addict who has beaten him up,” she said. “I have known him a year and I can vouch that he has suffered tremendously, that he’s a good kid and not violent by nature.” She admonished the head for ignoring her many requests for meetings to get support from the school and address the bullying.

The Exclusion Procedure 2 How schools can access our £1m fund The Exclusion Procedure 1. Headteacher permanently excludes pupil 2. Governors panel (to be held within 15 school days) ratifies or overturns exclusion 3. Pupil/headteacher has option to appeal to Independent Review Panel 4. If appeal upheld, case returned to governors to reconsider 5. A pupil who feels discriminated against on physical, mental or disability grounds can go to tribunal

But the head was unyielding. “Allowing this boy to stay will seriously harm the safety or education of others,” she insisted. She added: “A teacher was hurt in this fight.”

Alice asked for evidence, but the teacher’s statement made no reference to being hurt and no proof was forthcoming. “The head kept repeating the mantra about ‘the welfare of others’, a condition for permanent exclusion. I was left with the impression that the head was making it sound worse than it was, just to get rid of this boy.”

The governors sent everyone out while they deliberated. The decision to overturn the exclusion was unanimous. Alice said that the governor who had pre-judged the case broke down crying. He said: “It’s shocking. I can’t believe this kid could have been excluded if we hadn’t heard the whole story”. The second boy in the fight was also reinstated. Alice heard that both are doing well.

A few months later, Alice was asked to attend a second review panel, but by then the new head had been installed. It was over a 13-year-old girl who had been caught smoking cannabis in the toilets with two older girls, but only the girl guilty of supplying the drugs was to be permanently excluded.

“This was a stronger case for exclusion and when the head asked the council’s advice, they insisted he exclude,” said Alice. “We heard this 13-year-old had been manage-moved from another school because she had brought in a small knife and that our school was her last chance. Again, I was concerned the system was making a scapegoat of just one kid. The amount of cannabis she had brought in was barely a handful and I felt she was an immature child who’d made a stupid mistake.

“The mother explained the girl’s father was in prison. The girl was nervous, but spoke as if the penny had dropped. She said, ‘I’ve made bad choices but I’ve learned my lesson — I want to take advantage of this opportunity for a fresh start.’ I thought, I’m not sending her to a PRU [pupil referral unit]. She deserves one more chance.”

How schools can access our £1m fund We have launched a £1 million fund to help schools seeking to radically cut exclusions.

Grants up to £150,000 over three years are available to London secondary schools with higher exclusions than the national average.

We have two £500,000 funders — John Lyon’s Charity and tech philanthropist Martin Moshal — whose funds will be administered by The London Community Foundation

Schools interested in finding out more and located in the beneficial area of JLC (Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea, Harrow and Westminster) should go to jlc.london. Schools in other London boroughs should apply at londoncf.org.uk. Criteria for funding is the same in both cases.

It was a split decision. The chair of governors voted to exclude, but the other governor supported Alice and the exclusion was overturned. “The head agreed to take her back,” said Alice. “He is impressive and starting to turn the school around. He also accepted my offer and that of the other governor to give the girl regular support.”

Alice has sat on two exclusion review panels and overturned both, but government statistics show this is rare and that governors uphold the headteacher’s decision in 90 per cent of cases. In 2017/18, 7,900 children were permanently excluded to PRUs in England, up 70 per cent in five years.

Recently Alice and her fellow governors visited the local PRU to see where permanently excluded children are sent. Alice said: “The building was brand new and looked nice from the outside, but inside the head seemed very cagey. She wouldn’t give us any data on their GCSE results or breakdown of students — numbers in poverty, in care, and the like — and there was nothing on their website. She did confirm the annual cost per student was £25,000 and that very few kids who arrive in Year 9 or 10 make it back to mainstream and almost none get to A-levels. When we asked if she got students who shouldn’t be there, she admitted, ‘yes, we do’.”

It was a reminder of what’s at stake and how the system is failing, said Alice. “Zero tolerance might sound good but it is not a credible policy for mainstream headteachers as it ignores context.

“We governors have a critical role. We are on the front line, safeguarding vulnerable children, deciding their futures.”

Names have been changed