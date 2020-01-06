inside-rochelle-humes’-relationship-with-love-island-star-sister-sophie-piper-after-emotional-family-reunion

There’s no guessing who Rochelle Humes will be rooting for when winter Love Island starts next week, as her half-sister Sophie Piper will be heading into the villa.

But while the sisters may share a close bond, there’s an emotional story behind their sibling relationship.

Sophie, 21, will be flying over to the new villa in South Africa next week to look for love on the ITV2 spin-off series.

And yes, it is definitely Sophie going in and not Rochelle, although they could easily be mistaken for each other due to their near-identical features.

It’s been a long time coming for Soph after previous rumours that she would take part in the main summer series last year.

Sophie will already be a familiar face to many thanks to her familial ties to former Saturdays singer Rochelle.

The medical PA, from Essex, often appears in Rochelle’s Instagram photos like the time she celebrated the former popstar’s 30th birthday last year.

Rochelle and Sophie share the same father, Mark Piper, who split from Roch’s mother Roz Wiseman during her childhood. Mark also fathers son Jake and daughter Lili.

The This Morning presenter was already friendly with Sophie throughout the years but it’s their younger sister Lili who was virtually a stranger to her.

But in May 2019, Rochelle revealed the heartfelt news that she and Lili had reunited after 23 years apart and, bizarrely, it was all down to former Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

Explaining how their emotional reunion came together, Rochelle told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby Podcast: ‘I grew up with my mum and sister, all my siblings are half siblings. My dad was never around.

‘I’ve never told anyone this before. Two years ago, I was at our management’s Christmas party and Love Island’s Kem was there.

‘He was chatting away and said, ”I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side”.’

Talk about giving someone whiplash, Kem.

Rochelle continued: ‘I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved.

‘On a drunken night out, Kem asked me if he could give her my number.

‘She WhatsApped me and I didn’t reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared.’

Fortunately the reunion worked out for the better as Roch continued: ‘We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, “OMG, there’s more of you”. We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’

And now they’re all besties.

As for Sophie, she’s looking for a man like her celebrity crush Anthony Joshua in the villa and describes herself as ‘kind, fun and energetic’.

When asked if she’ll be loyal, Soph admitted: ‘It takes me a while to like someone, but when I do like someone I really like them.

‘So if I met someone and I was still like, oh he’s nice but not 100%, you’d probably be able to see that. If someone did come in and I preferred him I’d have to make it clear.’

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.





