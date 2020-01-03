inside-pics:-salman-khan-rings-in-new-year-with-ex-sangeeta-bijlani,-rumoured-girlfriend-lulia-vantur

Salman Khan party pictureTwitter

Salman Khan is known for his relationships and friendships in Bollywood. His Panvel parties never fail to grab headlines. Salman could not party at his farmhouse last year as his sister Arpita was expecting and Salman decided to be with her. However, he got the best gift on 27 December as baby Ayat was born and Sharma’s and Khan-Daan decided to ring in New Year at the farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman had the time of his life as he was seen grooving with his ex Sangeeta Bijlani and alleged girlfriend Lulia Vantur!

We are enjoying the sight that the pictures floating on social media are providing us with.

Apart from bhai’s past and present girlfriend, we can see Daisy Shah, Saie Manjerakar and many actors grooving with him.

While Sangeeta’s post shows the three ladies in sports outfits, Daisy took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening’s party. She captioned it, “Wishing Love, light, warmth, happiness and everything good this 2020.”

Producer Jordy Patel shared even more inside pictures from the party, which included group shots of the guests and pictures of an impromptu dance session on a table.

Baby Ayat was also at the farmhouse and celebrated the new year.

Aayush Sharma shared with media that it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat to the world on Bhai’s birthday, that is 27 December. Aayush said, “It was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday.”

From this year we will see Salman and Ayat’s birthday celebrations together.