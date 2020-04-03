🔥Inside NHS Nightingale: Giant London field hospital opening after nine day build to cope with virus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

These pictures show the inside of Britain’s first emergency field hospital in the fight against coronavirus.

Pictures from inside NHS Nightingale, based at the ExCel conference centre in London’s Docklands, show the scale of the crisis.

In only nine days, the 87,328 square metre venue – which usually hosts corporate and music events – has been transformed to house more than 80 wards, each with 42 beds, initially taking on 500 sick patients but has capacity for 4,000.

Others are being built in Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Belfast, Bristol and Harrogate.

Prince Charles will officially open London’s Nightingale on Friday morning while thanking those who worked “tirelessly” to build it.

Special look inside the NHS Nightingale Hospital – In pictures

Around 200 soldiers a day were drafted in with NHS staff and more than 160 contractors to construct the giant medical hub, often working 15-hour shifts.

It will be managed by eight senior staff from hospitals and trusts across the capital, but if it swells to capacity 16,000 doctors, nurses and volunteers will be needed.

The nursing team will also be sourced from other local centres, while 750 St John Ambulance volunteers and Easyjet and Virgin cabin crew have been urged to join the effort.

The hospital will only take on the most critical Covid-19 patients, who are already on ventilators, and pharmacies and therapy treatment will also be available.

Temporary generators and oxygen tanks have been set up and the ExCel centre’s electrical system modified to ensure the infrastructure can cope with demand.

A mortuary has also been built, with additional morgues set up at Wanstead Flats, in the Manor Park area of Newham, to deal with a looming surge in deaths.

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowed to increase England’s testing capacity to 100,000 a day by the end of April, following criticism for lagging behind other European nations.

Mr Hancock, who has just recovered from the “pretty unpleasant” disease, said cases will peak in the coming weeks.

Among the other Nightingale’s being constructed include a 2,000-capacity hub in the Principality Stadium, Wales, and the NEC in Birmingham, should they be needed.