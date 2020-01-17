inside-meghan,-harry’s-new-canadian-life

Prince Harry will soon join wife Meghan in Canada to begin their “transition period” away from the Royal Family.

It’s no surprise the couple have chosen the country she called home for seven years while she starred in Suits.

But Britain’s deep links with the Commonwealth nation also make it a perfect stepping stone out of royal life.

The first line of Canada’s constitution declares itself “under the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain”.

But how will the Sussexes fare in the land of bitter winters and maple leaves?

media_camera Meghan was spotted in Canada earlier this week – the first time she’d been seen in public since her bombshell announcement with Prince Harry. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

Here, we take a closer look at how the couple’s new life could work.

MEDIA

Toronto-based royal historian Carolyn Harris said: “Canadians tend to take less interest in the private lives of public figures.

“There isn’t the same culture of paparazzi as in Britain or the US.”

Indeed, no paparazzi photos emerged of the Sussexes during their recent seven-week holiday on Vancouver Island.

The local Times Colonist paper said it knew where the family was staying but didn’t divulge the details until the royals left to “err on the side of discretion”.

media_camera The couple managed to avoid the paparazzi during their Christmas break. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

And on the sleepy island where Meghan and Harry spent Christmas, locals were careful to keep their distance.

One, Joan Wilson, said: “Of course it piques our interest. But the last thing they want is mobs of people coming around and taking their picture.”

And boat captain Miles Arsenault told how he turned down a lucrative private charter when he learned that the clients were paparazzi photographers from America and Japan, keen to get pictures of the mansion where the royals were staying.

He said: “It’s hard to turn down money when you are starting a new business, but this one was an easy choice.

“Canadians respect the privacy of others, and I would not feel good about taking them out to take pictures of royals.”

Even if the couple moved to cosmopolitan Toronto, with a population of just under three million, it is unlikely that they would be hounded.

Brit Amanda Holt, 39, who moved to the city 20 years ago, said: “I can completely understand why they would want to move here.

“It is safe and private and Canadians are more politely English than English people and just don’t bother celebrities.”

Nevertheless, the appearance of a Sussex royal court in North America would likely attract huge media interest, not least from Meghan’s homeland, the United States.

SCHOOLS

Canada is perfectly placed to offer Archie an education with a strong nod to his British and royal heritage.

A likely option would be Upper Canada College, Toronto, a private boys’ school modelled on Eton, where Harry was educated.

Harry’s grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh has strong links with Upper Canada College and was on its board of governors until he retired in 2017.

Famous alumni include former newspaper baron Conrad Black and TV presenter Loyd Grossman.

Boarding school Lakefield College in the province of Ontario is another option. Prince Andrew spent a year there in 1978.

If the couple settle in Vancouver, a possibility for Archie would be Pearson College on Vancouver Island.

media_camera Archie will likely be raised in Canada for most of the year. Picture: Henk Kruger/Pool/AFP

The school’s ethos is likely to appeal to Meghan and Harry’s world view.

It is a United World College, one of 18 schools and colleges around the world in the UWC movement, which was set up to promote the principles of peace and international understanding.

Built on the Pacific shore, it has an ecological reserve and marina.

Douglas Alexander, the UK’s former International Development Secretary, is an ex-scholarship pupil.

PALS

Before she married Harry, Meghan had a well-connected social circle in Toronto, at the centre of which was stylist Jessica Mulroney.

Little known in the UK, Jessica and her TV presenter husband Ben – son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney – are front-page-worthy socialites in Canada, where their 2008 wedding played out much like a royal wedding does in Britain.

media_camera Ben and Jessica Mulroney ahead of the royal wedding reception in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Jessica is from a wealthy Montreal family who founded Browns, a big Canadian footwear chain.

She and Ben were childhood pals and are also friends with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie.

media_camera Jessica and Meghan are best friends. Picture: George Pimentel/WireImage

Markus Anderson is another well-connected Canadian who was befriended by Meghan.

He started out as a waiter in London’s Soho House hotel and members’ club before climbing the ranks within the global chain.

In 2011, he was sent by founder Nick Jones to open Toronto’s Soho House, and it was then that he met Meghan while she was starring in Suits.

The pair became firms friends and, long before she met Harry, it was Markus who introduced her to rich and powerful friends such as the Clooneys.

He is believed to be a close confidant and fixer for Meghan. A source said: “He knows everyone. He’s utterly discreet.”

COST

The current bill for the Duke and Duchess’s taxpayer-funded Met Police protection team is about £600,000 ($A1.13 million) a year. That would soar if it went with them to Canada.

During their seven-week stay on Vancouver Island, the Sussexes were shadowed around the clock by six armed Met officers.

That meant the overall team was at least 10 strong to provide continuous protection.

It has not yet been decided who will pay the bill as the Sussexes split their time between the UK and Canada.

media_camera The Toronto skyline.

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said there had not yet been discussions about who would cover security costs.

He said: “We haven’t spent any time thinking about this issue. We obviously are always looking to make sure that as a member of the commonwealth we play a role.”

Speaking before the Queen’s statement on Monday, Mr Trudeau said: “Most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here. But what kind of costs are involved, there’s still lots of discussions to be had.”

The Duke and Duchess have already dropped their public claim to be “internationally protected people” in a sign that security is proving a sensitive subject in negotiations.

Last Wednesday, the couple insisted they were legally entitled to armed police protection funded by the taxpayer, with their new website stating: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people, which mandates this level of security.”

But this was deleted after questions were raised about the level of government-funded security they could expect.

The legal concept of internationally protected people dates from a 1973 UN convention set up to protect diplomats and political leaders.

It was introduced into UK law in the 1978 Internationally Protected Persons Act, which afforded “special protection” to heads of state, people representing them, PMs and diplomats.

EARNINGS

Harry and Meghan are hardly on their uppers – with a reported £34 million ($A64 million) joint fortune.

Yet they will now need a rich revenue stream after announcing on their Sussex Royal website that they want to be “members of the royal family with financial independence”.

Last June they trademarked the “Sussex Royal” brand in the UK for items including books, clothing, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

They are also said to be registering Sussex Royal as a global trademark covering areas including clothing, stationery and “emotional support” groups.

Meghan has stealthily moved her company Frim Fram to the US state of Delaware, which is known for providing secrecy to the super rich and low personal income tax rates.

The firm ran her lifestyle blog The Tig before she became a royal. She may now relaunch the site.

The couple may also explore brand partnerships and commercial tie-ups, which would have to be delicately balanced with their royal duties.

The couple may also be tempted to sign book, TV and film deals.

Barack and Michelle Obama signed a book deal worth £48 million ($A91 million) and a deal with Netflix to make documentaries on social and political activism.

The royal pair may also be attracted to public speaking to promote their causes. One LA agency boss says they could get as much as £380,000 ($A720,400) per engagement in the US.

There are complicated tax implications for them on splitting life between the UK and Canada.

Under Canadian law anyone who spends 183 days or more in the country has to pay income tax there on global earnings.

If the pair spend less time abroad they will be expected to pay tax in the UK on any income earned from working in Canada.

media_camera Meghan spent many years living in Canada while filming

Suits. Picture: Ian Watson/USA Network

Matters are further complicated by Meghan being a US citizen. She has to pay US taxes on global earnings no matter where she lives.

Canada will not automatically grant the couple citizenship, and they would need to apply to become permanent residents through the normal immigration process.

That means Harry will be entering Canada as any other British citizen would, and all British citizens can stay in Canada for up to six months without a visa, as is the case for US citizens.

So Harry and Meghan’s short-term plan could simply be to travel back and forth between Canada and the UK at least twice a year – although that would risk Meghan’s application for British citizenship.

Immigration experts say she may have obtained a self-employed visa when she worked on Suits.

That would mean she is still eligible to live and work in Canada in any field and she could sponsor Harry and Archie.

The couple could also qualify for a business visa if they invested some of their wealth in Canada, and if they successfully monetised the Sussex brand, Canada could be eager to welcome them as taxpaying citizens.

HOME

The couple spent Christmas in a multimillion-dollar, 1115sq m mansion on Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast.

The pad has breathtaking scenery and is popular with millionaires and retirees.

According to local reports, the pair took full advantage of the outdoorsy lifestyle during their break and were spotted jogging and hiking.

media_camera The nature-loving couple love the outdoorsy aspects of Canada. Picture: Paul Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

The well-heeled island, or the nearby city of Vancouver, could be an ideal spot for them, given that it is just a three-hour hop by plane from Meghan’s native Los Angeles.

But sources think the couple would opt for a more permanent home in Toronto, a city that Meghan knows well.

The couple will doubtless find a grander property than the £800,000 three-bedroom home that Meghan rented while making Suits.

The family could return to the laid-back, family-friendly area known as The Annex, close to the city centre.

Toronto has a wealth of leafy, well-heeled neighbourhoods including Forest Hill and Deer Park, where Meghan’s close pal Ms Mulroney lives.

An even more up-market option is the exclusive enclave of Bridle Path, also near the city centre.

Dubbed “Canada’s Beverly Hills”, the area is the country’s most expensive neighbourhood, with multi-million-dollar gated hideaways for the rich.

Rapper Drake had his own bespoke mansion built on a hectare of land, complete with hot tub, basketball court, pool and gym.

Both Toronto and Vancouver have booming TV and film industries, which may well be a draw for Meghan if she wants to return to acting or pursue a career as a director, as has been rumoured.

Industry tax breaks have doubled the cities’ share of film locations for big-budget US movies and TV shows.

Good Will Hunting, The Incredible Hulk, The Revenant and TV’s The Handmaid’s Tale were all shot in Canada – where the changeable climate has earned it the nickname Brollywood.

media_camera They’re heading for Brollywood. Picture: Ian Vogler – Pool/Getty Images

POLITICS

As monarch, the Queen – Harry’s grandma – is Canada’s head of state and appoints the governor-general, currently ex-astronaut Julie Payette, to carry out most of her royal duties there.

There have been calls for Harry to be given the job – thereby giving him a constitutional role in the commonwealth country whose citizens would then be less likely to begrudge taxpayers funding his security.

A poll taken just two days before Harry and Meghan’s announcement showed 60 per cent of Canadians were in favour of the Prince taking up the role.

The Queen and her governor-general have two official residences – Ottawa’s Rideau Hall and the Citadelle of Quebec.

Prince Arthur, son to Queen Victoria, served as governor-general from 1911 to 1916.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Inside Meghan, Harry’s new Canadian life