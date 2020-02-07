Inside London's 'record-breaking' mega-mansion — listed for £75m

A newly built 10-bedroom mansion in St John’s Wood has become the most expensive home to go on the London market this year, with a price tag of £75 million.

The 25,000 sq ft neo-classical residence in Avenue Road was built on a plot bought for £14 million in 2013 by Greek property developer George ​Dragoumanos.

Details from agents Sotheby’s International Realty say the “stately” Art Deco-inspired house, which is also available for rent at £40,000 a week, provides a “country lifestyle in the heart of London”.

Luxury features include a subterranean spa area with 14-metre pool, sauna, hammam and treatment and dressing rooms.

“Jaw dropping”: the crystal chandelier in the grand hall

There is also a games room overlooking the pool, a 12-seater cinema with bar, two climate-controlled wine cellars, a cigar room and an underground garage with four-car hydraulic lift.

Avenue Road has become a new “billionaire’s row” in recent years, attracting buyers and investors from around the world.

Celebrity neighbours have included heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, who rented but has now moved out, while nearby residents have included singers Rihanna and Robbie Williams, as well as acting stars Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory.

It is popular with the super rich for its large plots, which allow homes to be demolished and rebuilt.

A Chinese owner, who paid £40 million for a plot in Avenue Road two years ago, is building an even bigger 30,000 sq ft house that could be worth close to £100 million when it is finished.

Vast: a formal drawing and dining room has French doors leading to gardens and a sunken courtyard

The ground floor of the Dragoumanos property has a vast formal drawing and dining room with French doors leading to gardens and a sunken courtyard. The first floor has three bedroom suites, including a master bedroom with walk-in dressing room, and two separate marble bathrooms. The second floor has four further bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.

Interiors were designed by Athens and London-based Sissy Feida and include a 13-metre crystal floor-to-ceiling hanging chandelier in the grand hall. There is also a three-bedroom, three-bathroom staff quarters.

Lee Koffman, head of NW London sales at UK Sotheby’s International Realty, said: “Ultimately it’s a family house for the mega-rich. It’s just jaw dropping.”

Designers Adam Architecture were briefed to come up with “a traditionally British house that might be mistaken for having been there 200 years”.

Last year, the most expensive detached home on the market was a secluded Hollywood-style mansion near Hampstead Heath, which was listed for £40 million.