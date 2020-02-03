Inside London's most dramatic Art Deco-inspired homes

A new exhibition celebrating the revival and restoration of glorious Art Deco architecture is set to open in Norwich on February 9.

Among the 130 exhibits at Art Deco By the Sea are photographs of houses, cinemas, piers and lidos, as well as examples of fashion, furniture, paintings, posters and textiles.

Highlights include a complete hoopla stand from an Art Deco fairground, and a Bakelite radio made by Ekco, one of the first British companies to pioneer the use of plastics.

From the former Hoover factory to a split-level penthouse apartment with eye-catching spiral staircase, here are some of the finest Art Deco-style homes on the market right now.

St Ann’s Court, St Ann’s Hill, Surrey

This dreamy Art Deco icon is the masterpiece of Australian architect Raymond McGrath, who designed the house in 1936.

Now Grade II* listed and completely restored by architects Munkenbeck Marshall, it comes with a spectacular circular sitting room, sweeping staircase, six bedrooms, eight acres of gardens and a separate 19th-century coach house.

It’s for sale for £6.95 million. Through The Modern House.

Hoover Building, Perivale, Ealing

£1,700 per month: rent this two-bedroom penthouse with skylight windows in the former Hoover building

The Hoover Building in Perivale, Ealing, was designed by Wallis, Gilbert and Partners in 1933 for the vacuum cleaner maker.

The façade, with its Aztec/Egyptian styling, was intended as a dramatic roadside ad.

In 2018 the building was converted into flats, with some now available to rent.

This split-level two-bedroom, two-bathroom penthouse has skylight windows in the open-plan living room/kitchen, and access to a communal roof terrace

It’s available to rent for £1,700 a month. Through Winkworth.

Nell Gwynn House, Chelsea

£590,000: built in 1937, this one-bedroom flat is ideal for fans of Agatha Christie

A modest one-bedroom flat is for sale up on the fifth floor, but you can still sweep into this impressive Chelsea Art Deco block as if you’re a character in an Agatha Christie mystery.

Architect G Kay Green completed the building in 1937, with finishing flourishes including a soaring six-storey niche containing a statue of actress Nell.

This flat comes with space for a small cocktail party and is for sale for £590,000, through Foxtons.

Wellesley Court, Maida Vale

£850,000: this split-level apartment in Maida Vale with spiral staircase

Noël Coward would look at home wafting down the fabulous spiral staircase in this split-level penthouse apartment in Maida Vale.

With two bedrooms and a double-volume living space, this wonderful 800sq ft flat sits at the top of an Art Deco building designed by Frank Scarlett in 1938.

There are two balconies, and space for that essential Jazz Age piano.

It’s for sale for £850,000. Through The Modern House.

Wallis Building, Edgware Road

£1.325m: Crittall windows and dramatic Aztec-style motifs feature throughout this penthouse flat off Edgware Road

Classic Art Deco features such as wide Crittall windows and Aztec-style decoration are part of the appeal of this penthouse flat off Edgware Road.

The original building was designed in 1938 as a factory by Wallis, Gilbert and Partners, architects perhaps even better known for their Hoover Building in Perivale.

This Marylebone building was completely refurbished and converted into flats and offices by Terry Farrell, considered to be one of the founding fathers of British architectural Postmodernism, in the mid-Eighties.

The penthouse is the largest apartment in the building, with two bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen/dining room and a roof terrace spread across five floors.

It’s on the market for £1,325,000. Through The Modern House.