Inside Kim and Kanye's minimalist mansion in California's Hidden Hills

After what must be the longest — and most eagerly anticipated — celebrity home transformation, Kim Kardashian West, 39, and Kanye West, 42, have opened the doors to their mega mansion in California’s Hidden Hills nearly seven years after first spotting it while out on a family walk.

The power couple snapped up their estate, with a 16,000sq ft home, for £15.4 million in 2014.

Kimye, as they are now collectively known, moved into their “dream home” last year while works were still ongoing and, millions of dollars later, the reality TV star and her rapper husband can unveil their remodelled home’s new minimalist look.

Featured in the March edition of Architectural Digest, the couple share the design inspirations behind their project — which Kanye describes as a metamorphosis from “suburban McMansion to futuristic monastery” — in partnership with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt.

Stand-out features include an original Jean Royère Polar Bear sofa, which reportedly cost so much Kanye sold his Mercedes-Maybach to buy it; a private theatre and a two-storey playroom for their children North, aged six, Saint, aged four, two-year-old Chicago and Psalm, eight months.

The only splash of colour in photographs released by the couple of their home so far is daughter North’s bedroom, decorated candyfloss pink from floor to ceiling. There’s an embossed butterfly motif on the wall, plus a dressing table and chair — all in different shades of the same pretty pink.

What Kim and Kanye think of their new home

In a video posted to Architectural Digest’s YouTube account, Kim and Kanye quiz each other on their home design – and Kanye appears shocked to hear Kim hasn’t yet tried out the swimming pool.

“But I love our pool,” says Kim, “You know, we don’t have a Jacuzzi, we just made sure it [the pool] is hot all the time.”

“We built this really long stair, and it’s not the deepest pool, so the kids love it.”

Perfect for selfies

The “theatre” has the best light in the house for selfies, according to Kim, because it’s a dark room and she can use a flash for photographs.

Kanye is most proud of the hallway, which he co-designed with Vervoordt. Kim loved it when they first saw the house and now it’s a dramatic, soaring space done in off-white plaster, where the children love to ride their scooters.

Getting the light just right

“The lighting in the bathroom is so good, the whole ceiling is just one giant light,” says Kim.

“It smoothes out all cellulite. I start the day feeling so good about myself […] And then I go into the closet and I realise it was just the lighting.

“Everyone’s eyes need that kind of lighting.”

Parents-of-four Kim and Kanye have spent years transforming their Hidden Hills home (AFP via Getty Images)

Show-stopper bathroom

Kris Jenner, Kim’s mum, told the couple they needed a bigger bathroom — which pushed the whole project back by around eight months.

But it’s now one of Kanye’s favourite rooms in the house.

As for North, she says she likes to play her piano and do cartwheels in her new home.

The colour scheme

Speaking about their minimal, neutral colour scheme, Kim says: “Our lives are so hectic, there’s always so much going on that I love to come home to full simplicity.

“It’s so calming to me.”