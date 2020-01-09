inside-jeffree-star-and-nathan-schwandt’s-relationship-after-five-years-together

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star has never been shy to show off his boyfriend Nate Schwandt in videos.

The couple have been together for five years and they’ve enjoyed moving house together, countless holidays, and every up and down you could imagine.

Fans have recently been speculating that they may have called a day on their romance, with Jeffree recently cancelling his trip makeup masterclasses with fellow beauty guru Mmmmitchell for ‘unforeseen personal reasons.’

However, nothing has been confirmed, with many fans willing it not to be true.

The beginning

The pair’s relationship started, as many modern romances do, with Nathan sliding into Jeffree’s DMs.

‘We met on Instagram, isn’t that crazy?’ Jeffree once said in a video about their relationship. ‘I mean, I don’t even think it’s crazy. Where do people meet? Bars, clubs, things that we don’t do.’

He recalled: ‘We started talking online, we started texting, and then texting led to phone calls and FaceTime, and then we decided a few months later to meet in person!’ Nate flew out to meet the beauty star in California, with the duo instantly hitting it off. ‘It felt like we had met for years, that we had known each other for years,’ Nate said in one video about the meeting. So cute!

The early days

Jeffree first introduced Nate to his viewers in a boyfriend makeup tag, and they went on to film a Q and A together.

Chatting about making things official with Jeffree, Nate explained: ‘It’s not about gender, it’s more so having a connection with somebody.’

And, with Jeffree recalling meeting Nate’s parents for the first time, he told fans: ‘When I got to his house for the first time, mum and dad were there and it was amazing…they made me feel so at home and comfortable in my own skin.’

The Star family

Although Jeffree had his dog Diva before even meeting Nathan, the couple built most of their family of pooches together.

Between 2017 and 2019, the couple adopted their pups Drama, Delicious, Da Vinci, Daddy and Diamond, although they dealt with the loss of Diamond in June 2019 and Daddy in October 2019 following surgery complications.

In 2017, Jeffree also released the Star Family Collection, a representation their little family together.

Fast-forward to 2018, and the pair celebrated their three year anniversary.

‘I found the very first photo that Nate and I ever took together on our first date,’ Jeffree wrote. ‘I knew he was the one for me as soon as we locked eyes… 🔥 #happyanniversary#starfamily.’

Working life

Around the time that Jeffree and Nate started dating, the beauty guru began his company Jeffree Star Cosmetics, following his career in the music industry.

It took off in a big way, with Jeffree now being worth an estimated $75 million (£57 million) and earning a place on the 2019 richest YouTubers list.

Nathan has worked in Jeffree’s warehouse, with the star explaining in a video: ‘Nathan makes sure the warehouse is running smoothly and that everyone’s packages are getting out.

‘It is hard [to separate work and home] because after a long day I’m like “so how’s the warehouse? What happened?”…it’s a lot of give and take, it’s cool. We’re learning each other still.’

It’s clear the couple have been hugely successful, with Jeffree surprising Nate with an Aston Martin Vantage back in July 2019 and reportedly splashing out $14.6 million (£12.4 million) on their new house.

Addressing rumours

The couple are no stranger to public scrutiny and rumours surrounding their relationship – and they know how to deal with it.

Jeffree has always been open with fans about what’s going on in his life and, in 2017, addressed some rumours that were surrounding him and Nate.

Some fans had claimed that Nate was only with Jeffree for his money – and the star wasn’t having any of it.

‘When you live your life online like I do…obviously my life is in front of an audience and I know that, but it’s crazy when complete strangers try to pick apart my relationship or make things up,’ he explained.

‘Me and Nathan have been building our story on YouTube…and so much has happened, when I introduced him on my channel I had no idea where the future would take us.’

‘Nathan met me before I had money, plain and simple, so please let’s move on from that subject…when I met Nathan, he had no idea what any designer label was. He is a small town boy from Michigan.’

The new house

At the beginning of 2020, Jeffree and Nathan moved into their ‘dream house’ together, treating fans to a tour of the stunning mansion.

Describing his journey to vast wealth and his ‘crazy, French villa’, the YouTuber said: ‘Six years ago I had $500 dollars to my name.

‘I’m proud that I’m self-made. I’m proud that I got this far on my own.’





