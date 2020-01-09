inside-gabi-butler’s-instagram:-star-of-netflix’s-cheer-that-is-bringing-viewers-to-tears

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Netflix has gone and dropped their new cheerleading docuseries Cheer, which is bringing its viewers to tears.

And one of the stand out stars is highflyer and allrounder team member Gabi Butler – who has already found fame on YouTube and Instagram.

Her channel sees the star dish up advice to fellow cheerleaders, alongside a number of workout videos for her subscribers to follow along to at home.

So while we get ready for a six-hour binge session, we thought we’d check out the internet sensations socials to get to know the girl behind the pompoms.

It seems as though cheerleading is life for the 21-year-old influencer, who is currently promoting her new show.

‘It will follow Navarro College as we fought to try and win another National Championship last year,’ she explained to her followers alongside the trailer amongst other squad snaps.

And while she lives the high life while posing on the beach in her cheer gear, the star doesn’t stray away from some of the hardships she’s faced in life.

Cosying up to one of her team members in the sea, Gabi wrote: ‘Through all those hard times where I felt like I couldn’t or the times I felt weak or not good enough….

‘I look back at pictures like this and say “I’m so glad that I never gave up.”‘

It appears Gabi has a huge support network around her too, who she calls her ‘honays’ – and we can’t say we don’t want in on her squad.

Not to mention her American Footballer boyfriend Jordan, who she recently thanked for being her: ‘Best friend, bf and goofball [sic].’

But while Cheer takes off of the popular streaming platform, it seems fans are concerned Gabi’s parents are a bit ‘full-on’.

‘Wow. This Gabi girl’s parents are doing themselves NO favors,’ one tweeted while another said: ‘I feel like Gabi’s parents are putting too much pressure on her…….. idk.’

Others had similar feelings: ‘Can Gabi’s family let her LIVE and be a damn teenager instead of treating her like a money machine.’

But Gabi has since defended her family by dropping a statement online.

‘I want to clear something up,’ she wrote: ‘My parents are amazing and have always been there for me. Every time I have made money from cheer opportunities it has gone into my own account.’

The star continued: ‘My father already runs several successful businesses and has showed me how to create my own. They much me to be my best and I am more thankful than ever for their love and support.

‘They have helped shape me into the person, athlete and coach I am today. So please stop with the negativity towards them. They are my biggest support system and have helped me to be on the top of my game.’

Gabi ended her posted with: ‘That is all. Peace and love everyone and thank you again for all of the support.’

Cheer is available to stream on Netflix now.





