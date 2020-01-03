Inside Dr Phil’s bizarre $5million home – which comes with a wall of guns

Dr Phil McGraw’s house has just gone on the market, and could be yours for a casual $5.75million (£4.3m).

But you might want to do some redecorating before moving in…

Photos from inside the psychologist’s 6,000 square-foot home have emerged, showing a very, very unique sense of style.

From the outside, the Beverly Crest property looks normal enough, with lush green grass and trees adorning the driveway.

But once you step inside, it’s a whole different vibe.

The main hallway boasts a huge staircase, made up of wooden branches, as well as a tiled bar complete with antler-themed stools and a slightly creepy-looking chandelier.

The dining room walls are adorned with a selection of guns, as well as animal statues and another chandelier.

Because nothing says ‘time for food’ like a bunch of guns.

A huge velvet blue sofa can be found in the living room, which sits in front of an animal-print table and roaring fireplace, while a neon red sign reads: ‘Hello there’.

Again, welcoming.

There are also five bedrooms and six bathrooms in the mansion, with the master bedroom including a private balcony and pretty stunning views of the surrounding greenery.

As well as all of this, there is also a wine cellar, pool table and cinema room, packed with another huge velvet sofa.

Things are a little more toned down in the garden, which houses a pool, hot tub, gazebo and outside kitchen.

According to the LA Times, the finishing touches to the house can be kept – and you get change out of a $6million cheque…

Not too shabby.

However, a spokesman for the Dr Phil Show has attempted to clear up some of the questions surrounding the listing, explaining to CNN that the TV star doesn’t own the home, and has never lived there – with son Jordan thought to be selling the property.

Jerry J Sharell told the publication: ‘The property is held in the McGraw Family Trust, irrevocably.’

They also insisted the weapons shown in the dining room are actually part of an anti-gun installation, adding: ‘The “guns” on display are actually an anti-gun art installation where the useless guns are melted.’

The TV star came to fame after his advice segment on The Oprah Winfrery Show gained popularity, way back in 1998.

He launched his own self-titled TV series four years later, becoming a household name thanks to his stellar advice to those in need, as well as some famous guests.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Dr Phil’s reps for a comment.





