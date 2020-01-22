inside-disgusting-rat-infested-flat-where-wife-let-husband-rot-to-death

Shocking photos show the ‘appalling’ conditions in which an elderly man with dementia was left to die after being neglected by his wife.

Koong Boon Khan, known as Kenny, was described as having ‘visibly rotting flesh’ caused by horrific pressure sores which eventually led to fatal blood poisoning.

But his wife Lorraine Khan, 65, and daughter Juliette Khan, with whom the 78-year-old lived in Aigburth, Liverpool, failed to seek medical help and instead tried to treat them with Sudocrem.

One of the police officers called to the flat on February 22, 2018, was so shocked by the utter squalor that he used his body worn camera to catalogue the nightmarish conditions.

They included mountains of rubbish piled up to head height, several strewn Tesco trolleys and ‘around 20 live mice’ scurrying around the floor as well as ‘a horrendous smell’.

Mr Khan’s wife and daughter had both been accused of manslaughter over his death.

Prosecutors agreed to drop the charge against Mrs Khan before she admitted neglect, while her daughter was cleared.

Judge David Aubrey QC handed Mrs Khan a 16-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, following the ‘tragic’ case.

He said of her husband: ‘He was an extremely ill person and you simply didn’t have the capability or wherewithal to care for him, he also being so immobile as a consequence of his illness.

‘You were all living, yourself, your husband and your daughter, in my judgement, in such appalling home conditions, that with respect to you, one would not have thought possible in the 21st century.

‘I emphasise that not only was your husband living in such appalling conditions, but so were you and so was your daughter, which in my judgement illustrates your total inadequacies.’

The court heard paramedics found Mr Khan slumped in a wheelchair on a landing outside the flat.

Despite performing CPR they were unable to revive the pensioner and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Gordon Cole QC said neither Mr Khan’s wife nor daughter let them in, and it was around five minutes until a neighbour gave them access.

He added: ‘The door to the flat was slightly ajar. PC (Gareth) Ward pushed the door open and immediately noticed a horrendous smell.

‘He looked up the hallway and saw two females, Lorraine Khan and her daughter Juliette Khan. They appeared shocked to see the police and they were throwing bags into another room.’

A post-mortem examination found foul-smelling, ‘very large and very deep’ pressure sores on Mr Khan’s buttocks and lower back, along with several other sores.

The pathologist said the sores would have been there for around three months before his death, and would have caused him ‘great pain’.

Mr Cole added: ‘Despite the visibly rotting flesh no assistance from health care professionals was sought by his family.

‘The pressure ulceration and infection reached his bones. Other areas of pressure damage followed. In excess of 10 per cent of Mr Khan’s body surface was damaged.’

Mr Khan also suffered a number of serious health conditions, including Lewy Body Dementia, bronchopneumonia, osteoarthritis, emphysema and liver disease.

But the cause of his death was found to be the rancid pressure sores on his body which became infected and led to septicaemia.

Defending, Nigel Power QC said Mrs Khan felt ‘overwhelming guilt’ about her husband’s final days and accepted her inadequacies meant she had failed to care for him.