Home ENTERTAINMENT Inside Cirque du Soleil’s latest show

Inside Cirque du Soleil’s latest show

By
Samuel William
-
4
0

Straining to understand the words that Cirque du Soleil’s resident chanteuse Sophie Guay is singing is rather pointless. And it’s beside the point actually.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here