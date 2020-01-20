‘inseparable’-couple-dies-on-same-day-after-nearly-65-years-of-marriage.

A couple who had been inseparable for nearly 65 years of marriage died within hours of each other.

On January 11 – their final day together – Jack and Harriet Morrison were placed in beds next to each other so they could hold hands at their St Louis, Missouri nursing home.

Jack, who was 86 years old, died first. 83-year-old Harriet died hours later.

‘I’m sad. But I know they’re at peace and they’re back together. It truly was a love story for the books,’ said Sue Wagener, a niece raised by the Morrisons.

Jack and Harriet went on their first date to a on Halloween 1955, according to Wagener, who said: ‘They went to a little diner and never separated from that day on.’

Six months after their first date, they were married.

Harriet reportedly met jack while she joined her father on trip with the bugle and drum group he played in. Jack was driving the charter bus that transported the group to some of its its concerts.

The couple would later operate and grow V-K Bus Lines as they raised Wagener and their two sons.

Approximately a year ago, Harriet fell while walking the couple’s dog. She broke her pelvis and hip. She also had dementia and moved into the Woodlands of Arnold nursing home and rehabilitation center.

Jack was reportedly having trouble living at home alone, said Wagener. In September, he also fell and suffered a broken neck. He then moved into the nursing home, four rooms down the hall from his wife.

While in the nursing home, they would hold hands and nap together.

‘Some days she knew him; other days she didn’t,’ Wagener said.

On January 10, Wagener said the nursing home called and said Harriet seemed to be close to death. A nurse asked if the furniture could be moved out of Jack’s room so the couple could be close together.

Jack died first at 3: 34am on January 11. Wagener said Harriet was unable to talk, but made a whimpering sound, Wagener told the St Louis Post-Dispatch.

Harriet later passed away at 11: 53pm.

Jack and Harriet will be buried side-by-side at the Parkland Cemetery on Wednesday.