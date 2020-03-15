Insane Clown Posse Has the Cure for Coronavirus, Whoop Whoop

Insane Clown Posse claims to have a cure for COVID-19. Specifically, Shaggy 2 Dope says he knows how get rid of the coronavirus for good. This may seem a little suspect coming from the guy who couldn’t land a kick on Fred Durst and didn’t know how magnets work, but stranger things have happened. Oh, and before you read any further, Faygo has nothing to do with this particular coronavirus cure, though that would be pretty convenient and good product placement for ICP.

In a new video, Shaggy 2 Dope can be seen standing outside in a parking lot addressing the camera. He goes on to state that people shouldn’t be worried about the coronavirus and tells fans to do away with their toilet paper hording and their “Michael Jackson” masks. So, what is this miracle cure that one half of Insane Clown Posse is endorsing? Well, this is when the video gets a little more interesting as Shaggy 2 Dope reaches down and grabs some dirty snow.

Dirt snow is the answer. Dirt snow will cure the coronavirus, according to Shaggy 2 Dope. “God made dirt, dirt don’t hurt,” says the rapper. “Take out the rocks and then it will build you immune system.” Shaggy then goes on to eat the fistful of dirt snow. While this clearly will not help against the coronavirus and should not be treated as real at all, there are more than a few Insane Clown Posse fans who are totally down to try this out. However, there are more than enough people out there who know that eating dirt snow will more than likely actually get you sick.

Colin Hanks was one of the first to debunk the dirt snow coronavirus cure. His father, Tom Hanks is currently in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, and he may know a little bit more about this than most people. “If this works, it will be a miracle. Exactly like fing magnets and how THEY work!,” joked Hanks on Twitter. The joke is an obvious reference to the Insane Clown Posse song, “Miracles,” in which Shaggy 2 Dope raps, “fing magnets, how do they work?”

In all seriousness, coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world. Some cities and countries are going on lock down in an effort to contain and confine the disease. Eating dirt snow is not going to cure it and will probably give you some kind of other sickness, so don’t eat it. Shaggy 2 Dope is just providing the world with a much needed laugh right now, so let’s all take it that way and start pondering about the magic of magnets instead. Let the scientists figure out a cure. With that being said, in 2020, it would be perfectly normal if the dude from Insane Clown Posse saved the world from the coronavirus and got invited to the White House by Donald Trump. Whoop Whoop! You can check out the dirt snow cure below, thanks to Ryan Satin’s Twitter account.

Something tells me Shaggy 2 Dope’s remedy for how to combat coronavirus doesn’t work … pic.twitter.com/wwz4PyJyXH — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 12, 2020