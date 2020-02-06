Injured star Harry Kane says watching Tottenham is 'more stressful than playing' after late FA Cup win

Injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane joked that watching his side play is more stressful than being on the pitch, after they needed a late turnaround to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With 12 minutes to play of Wednesday night’s fourth round replay against Southampton, Spurs were heading for an early exit, trailing 2-1 to the visitors after goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings.

The introduction of Dele Alli proved a turning point, with goals from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min earning a scarcely deserved 3-2 win, with manager Jose Mourinho admitting afterwards that ‘the best team lost’.

Kane, who has not featured for Spurs since suffering a serious hamstring injury in the league game against the same opposition on New Year’s Day tweeted: “More stressful watching than playing! Well played lads #COYS”

Speaking on Tuesday, Mourinho eased fears about Kane’s availability for England’s Euro 2020 campaign by suggesting he could be back in time for Tottenham’s final two games of the season in May.