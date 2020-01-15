injured-jofra-archer-likely-to-miss-third-test-against-south-africa-as-england-look-to-mark-wood-for-express-pace

A dejected Jofra Archer could manage only two short spells in a net session at the St George’s ground on Wednesday, leaving the way clear for Mark Wood to resume his Test career on Thursday.

Archer looked way down on pace and had two long conversations firstly with the team doctor and physio and then Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood before cutting short his net session.

It leaves England looking at Wood to inject pace into the attack in Thursday’s third Test in Port Elizabeth, which will be his first game of cricket with a red ball in his hands since playing against West Indies in St Lucia last February.

Wood was also sore after bowling two out of the last three days in the nets and had a shortened session himself, highlighting the risk England take on picking him given his long injury record. Chris Woakes is fully fit but both sides believe reverse swing will play a potentially decisive part in this Test while the slowish pitch and lack of bounce should help Wood’s skiddier style, nosing him ahead in selection.

Joe Root once again called for England followers to be patient with Archer and stressed the need to handle him carefully as he attunes to the rigours of Test cricket.