influential-music-artist-and-producer-iris-stryx-new-single-‘have-a-good-time’-reaches-billboard-top-100

Leading with an intriguing kind of swagger Miami based artist Iris Stryx shows her impeccable musical prowess. Her new single ‘Have a Good Time’ has reached the Billboard top 100. Iris has a great sense of music which is projected passionately in all of her music. Her songs remind us of passion, determination and creativity. The high kicks and captivating vocal is quite astounding.

Once you hear her music, you will enjoy it to the deeper level. Some of the songs you will love to hear are “Have a good time”, “All Eyes On Me”, “Get like me”, “Island girl” etc. Her music has mostly tropical vibe which you will love. It will give you a feel of having a nice time at a beach.

Iris Stryx’s music ranges from hip hop to rap. The female singer from Florida always had a burning desire for art. With her unique sound and passion, she is ready to set the musical world blazing. Her passion for music began when she was four. Then she also took her music lessons. Every song she has come with is different and has perfect execution of beat. Her performance in all her music is different. The singer is now available on SoundCloud. She began expressing herself through writing. The simple textured music with great passion is wonderful. The stylish enigma with an amazing projection of beat is superb.

Iris Stryx always wanted to make something different and her vocal work is creative. She is even present on various social sites like Twitter, Reverbnation, Instagram, and Facebook. Her music sets the mood for the party and will take you towards a greater world. Her music has the power to drive you crazy. Get to hear her music on SoundCloud. The leading backdrop with an amazing hook in most of her music is pleasant. Her captivating showcase of style and elegance is highly engaging. If you want to hear her music you must go to SoundCloud.