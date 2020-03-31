influencers-and-editors-are-wearing-this-leisure-brand-nonstop

I have strong evidence to support that all babies born in the ‘90s had an unofficial uniform consisting of cotton sweatsuits. This evidence lies in the fact that I’ve gone through dozens of family photo albums while at home social distancing and have seen myself in multiple matching sweat suit-centric outfits, ranging from bright primary colors to muted pastels. Ironically, years later, as I flip through these pages and scroll through my own Instagram feed, I can report that the same monochromatic ensemble has become the new WFH status outfit.

If you’re someone with access to the internet, which you are, chances are you’ve seen it, too: the influencer in the perfectly lit full-length OOTD mirror selfie, who’s wearing a sweatsuit reminiscent of a Crayola crayon box in the best possible way. The brand behind the most viral of said sweats is Entireworld, an athleisure brand with the self-described motto, “the stuff you live in.”

Known for its minimalistic design and whimsical branding, Entireworld has garnered somewhat of a cult following since its launch in 2018. Part of what sets the brand apart from others are the wide array of shades its basics are available in. And as we continue to spend more and more time at home, it’s no wonder its most cheery hues are the ones taking over our Instagram feeds.

With the popularity of monochromatic sweats on the rise, celebrities, editors, and influencers have been wearing Entireworld basics and causing me, in particular, to revive the same sweatsuit look I sported as a toddler while I work from home as a fully grown adult. I’m not sure if it’s the allure of iconic fashion editors like Eva Chen and Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine Cohen on board, but it’s the most stylish I ever thought one could possibly feel while wearing a head-to-toe bright yellow outfit. It’s just the unexpected bit of sartorial joy I think we all could use right now.

Keep scrolling to see how editors, influencers, and celebs are reinventing the WFH status outfit with their favorite Entireworld pieces, which you can shop below.

