🔥Influencer Arielle Charnas speaks out after being accused of faking coronavirus diagnosis and fleeing to Hamptons🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Something Navy blogger Arielle Charnas has spoken out after fans criticized her for using her connections to get a coronavirus test – with some even accusing her of faking the result – then fleeing to the Hamptons with her nanny after testing positive.

Charnas, 32, firmly denied she faked her results. On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been accused of falsifying my own test results which is unequivocally untrue.”

Addressing other criticism she apologized writing, “I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation.”

She also posted multiple tearful videos to her Instagram stories saying, “we’re not bad people.”

The blogger has amassed more than 1 million followers on the platform, regularly posting workout videos, #OOTDs and pictures of her small children.

The criticism began when she documented getting a COVID-19 test, which she was able to do after calling a doctor she knows, even though many people in New York with serious symptoms are unable to get tested.

Despite being diagnosed with the at-times fatal disease, she continued posting as normal, with plenty of sponsored content posts in her Instagram stories, featuring everything from Louis Vuitton to Volvo.

Her followers questioned why, while awaiting her results, her timeline appeared to show her test drive a Volvo as her husband, Brandon Charnas, posted sponsored content for the car brand.

She also appeared to visit her child’s school and read them a story, as well as host a big birthday party at the Museum of Ice Cream.

Once she tested positive she then appeared to spend time with her children, husband and nanny instead of self-isolating.

Fans also questioned why she then went to the Hamptons with her nanny and posted a picture of herself kissing her daughter on the cheek.

Many wealthy urbanites have fled Manhattan for their Hamptons homes – a controversial move as the Southampton hospital is extremely small, with only 125 beds.

Her husband has also been accused of cyberbullying her critics.

On Thursday, Charnas apologized on Instagram. “Just wanted to come on here and say I’m sorry,” she said, “I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and, um, we’re not bad people.”

This isn’t the first time the athleisure influencer has courted controversy.

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried previously weighed in when she was accused of being “tone-deaf” by commenters.

The Mean Girls star called out the influencer on Instagram after she posted a bikini picture captioned, “Proud of my body after two kids.”

She wrote, “If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime), we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting.”