infatuated-oddball-murdered-neighbour-after-she-refused-him-a-kiss-at-a-village-fete

A village “oddball” murdered a beloved grandmother with whom he had become infatuated after she spurned his attempts to kiss her at a village fete.

Brian Coote, 65, was jailed for life on Friday after a court heard how he killed neighbour, Christine Ford, at her historic almshouse in the village of Flamstead in July last year.

The scruffy bachelor had become obsessed with Mrs Ford, telling her he would buy them a house if he won the lottery and giving her a silver bracelet for Christmas.

Locals noticed how he suddenly smartened himself up and began dressing in new clothes, taking more care of his appearance.

Mrs Ford, 71, who was described as “attractive and vibrant” had tried to let Coote down gently, telling him she was happy for them to remain friends.

But when she refused his request for a kiss at a village fete last summer, he became angry and the following day attacked her at her inside her cottage.