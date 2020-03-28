infant-among-13-new-covid-19-deaths-in-illinois;-nearly-3,500-cases-reported

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO — An infant in the state has died related to COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker announced Saturday.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

It’s unknown what county the infant lived at this time.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.

