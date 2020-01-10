indy-500-on-tv:-how-to-watch-the-2020-indianapolis-500,-uk-start-time,-date,-schedule

The 104th Indianapolis 500 is on the horizon with another batch of superstars ready to duel through 200 laps of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit.

Defending champion Simon Pagenaud will return with hopes of retaining his crown, but faces stiff competition.

Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso is tipped to sign a deal with Andretti for the big event after featuring in the 2017 race.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest information on how to watch the Indy 500.

When is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 main race takes place at 5: 45pm (UK time) on Sunday 24th May 2020.

A series of pre-race activities, songs and traditions will take place throughout the day in the build-up to the main event.

Qualifying weekend will be Saturday 16th May and Sunday 17th May 2020.

Where is the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana, USA.

Up to 250,000 fans can line the circuit in permanent seating, while a further 50,000 infield fans will soak up the atmosphere throughout the day.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

You will be able to watch the race live on Sky Sports F1 or online via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race via NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Indy 500 TV schedule

TBC