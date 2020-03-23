industry-leaders-press-tv-academy-for-fyc-calendar-clarity

Emmy season is in stasis until the Academy sheds some light on the matter.

As postponements, cancellations, and other schedule adjustments continue across the industry, networks and studios are coming together to push the Television Academy to make changes the upcoming Emmy calendar. As recently as last Friday, the organization was not yet ready to share any such schedule shifts with the world.

“There are no planned changes to the Emmy calendar at this time,” Television Academy President Maury McIntyre said in a statement to IndieWire. “We will continue to monitor the situation and update when appropriate.”

Meanwhile, according to Variety, the industry leaders are primarily concerned about the FYC events calendar, which has been all but halted for the foreseeable future. In an ideal world, FYC season would be extended, allowing for more events in Phase 2 and with a shortened period of time between the two rounds of voting. Earlier this month, the Academy said that FYCs would continue in a virtual format, but thus far none have been held.

At this point, execs appear most preoccupied with getting guidance from the academy regarding when FYCs may resume, in what form, and what kind of showcase period they’ll have for their programs and talent.

Even beyond FYC season, there are plenty of other questions plaguing the TV Academy. Currently, the eligibility period closes on May 31, but can (and should) it be extended in light of the production stoppage across the board? If the eligibility period remains static, is it possible to adjust the FYC calendar? If you shift the FYC calendar, do you need to delay voting? If you delay voting, do you have to delay the September ceremonies for the Creative Arts Emmys and the Primetime Emmys?

Things will ideally become more clear after a scheduled call with the awards organization today, during which participants hope to voice their concerns, as well as learn where the TV Academy is in its own thinking about adjusting the calendar.

“There’s no appetite through at least the end of May to send people out in the world shilling their projects,” one studio exec told Variety, indicating industry leaders are well aware of where the public’s focus is currently and how jumping into the FYC fray at this point might seem gauche.

That said, networks and studios are in a holding pattern until getting some kind of indication from the Academy as to what even a tentative plan moving forward looks like, with the entirety of Emmy FYC season hanging on decisions from an organization that’s currently not tipping its hand in the slightest.

