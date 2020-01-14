indonesia-mayor-orders-anti-lgbt-raids-following-sinaga-rape-conviction

The hometown of an Indonesian student described as Britain’s “most prolific rapist” has been the subject of anti-LGBT raids ordered by the town’s mayor.

Mohammad Idris, mayor of the city of Depok in West Java, asked police to search properties in a bid to stop what he described as “immoral acts” and encouraged residents to report signs of LGBT activity, prompting fears of a wider homophobic backlash.

Depok is the home city of Reynhard Sinaga, the 36-year-old who came to the UK in 2007 and was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month after it was found he had sexually assaulted at least 195 men in Manchester.

Mr Idris labelled the crackdown a “prevention toward the spread of LGBT” and said the decision was motivated by widespread media attention in Sinaga’s case.

The raids have prompted outrage from human rights groups including Amnesty International, who said that the move is the latest in a “vicious campaign of harassment of LGBTI people” in Indonesia.

Usman Hamid, Amnesty International Indonesia’s Executive Director, said: “This latest vicious campaign against LGBTI people must stop. “Same-sex relations are protected under international law and there can be no justification for these hateful raids.”