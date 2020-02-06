indira-varma-joins-game-of-thrones-co-star-emilia-clarke-in-cast-of-the-seagull

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Indira Varma is reuniting with her Game Of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke in the West End, it was announced today.

Varma, who played Ellaria Sand in the hit show, will take on the part of famous actress Arkadina in Chekhov’s The Seagull. It stars Clarke as Nina, an idealistic young woman who also wants to act.

Varma said: “It’s great fun because he’s written quite a monster of a woman but what’s so lovely about Chekhov is no character is one dimensional, they are all human deep down even if they behave badly. I think we all recognise ourselves in each of the characters, they are all very complex human people and we’ve all got a bit of actor in us.”

Varma starred in four of the seven Thrones series but shared only a few moments on screen with Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen. She said: “The first season I was in I was lucky because there was a massive wedding so I got to meet loads of people but she wasn’t there. She was in Belfast, I think — freezing — and I was in Croatia but a couple of years later, my last season, we were all in cahoots.”

The play also features familiar faces in Robert Glenister and Tamzin Outhwaite.

Varma said: “It’s a lot of fun and it’s really nice to see her [Clarke] because we can have dinner together and be out and about.

“Also Robert Glenister I’ve worked with several times and I know Tamzin Outhwaite as well.

“It’s really lovely when you get older and you’ve stuck it out in the profession you meet people again and again but in a different context playing different parts.”

The cast will also include Sophie Wu, Danny Ashok, Patrick Robinson, Seun Shote, Daniel Monks and Tom Rhys Harries.

The Seagull is the latest in director Jamie Lloyd’s season at the Playhouse Theatre, following his five-star version of Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy. It will be followed by A Doll’s House led by Jessica Chastain.

The Seagull runs at the Playhouse Theatre from March 11 to May 30

