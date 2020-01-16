‘indira-gandhi-met-don-karim-lala,’-says-sena-leader,-ally-congress-fumes

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala.

There is trouble again between new Maharashtra allies Shiv Sena and Congress, this time over comments made by Sena MP Sanjay Raut on former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Mr Raut, in an interview to the Lokmat Media group on Wednesday, said Indira Gandhi met former underworld don Karim Lala, active during the 1960s and 1970s in Mumbai.

Karim Lala was one of the three top underworld dons of Mumbai in his time, besides Haji Mastan and Varadarajan Mudaliar. He was involved in smuggling, narcotics, gambling and extortion for over two decades. He died in 2002 at 90.

“There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty would decide who will be Mumbai’s police commissioner and who will sit in Mantralaya (state secretariat). When Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him. Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie (in south Mumbai),” said Mr Raut, a Rajya Sabha member.

This morning, Congress leader Milind Deora voiced his strong objection to the comment and demanded that the Sena leader take back his words.

“Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security. As former Congress Mumbai president, I demand that Sanjay Raut-ji withdraws his ill-informed statement. Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers,” Milind Deora tweeted.

Another Maharashtra Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam, warned that Mr Raut would have to repent if he did not withdraw his comment. “It would be better if Mr Poet of Shiv Sena continues reciting light-hearted poetry of others to entertain Maharashtra. If he propagates against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he will have to repent. He should take back his statement against Indira,” he tweeted.

Mr Raut was indignant when told about the Congress response and insisted he had been respectful like none other in the opposition towards the Gandhis. “The respect that I have always shown towards Indira Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi & the Gandhi family, despite being in opposition, nobody has done it. Whenever people have targeted Indira Gandhi, I have stood up for her,” he said.

The unlikely allies have disagreed more than once since they formed government along with the NCP in Maharashtra. On Monday, the Sena skipped a Congress-led opposition meet to discuss the controversial citizenship law, saying it wasn’t invited. The Congress was upset when the Sena voted with the BJP-led government on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

The Sena also took exception to Rahul Gandhi saying at a rally: ” My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth.” Mr Raut had hit out at the Congress MP for “insulting a Hindutva icon”.