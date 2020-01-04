india’s-jibe-at-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-for-sharing-fake-video:-old-habits-die-hard

Imran Khan avoids question on Uyghur Muslim crisis in China













India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, took a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing a seven-year-old video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Syed took to Twitter to write, “Repeat offenders. Old habits die hard.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier for peddling fake video on the internet.

A now-deleted video shared by Khan was soon fact-checked and found to be of 2013. It showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. The Pakistan PM had tried to pass off the clip as a case of police brutality “against Muslims” in Uttar Pradesh.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.IANS

At one point in the video, a policeman is seen holding a shield of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), proving that it was an incident in Bangladesh. The RAB is an elite anti-crime and anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police.

Khan faced a strong backlash on social media for tweeting the face video with users saying that he does not even do basic fact-checking.

Trolled again

A day after Imran Khan posted the video, he again was criticised for tweeting on Saturday a news story on a dead man accused of violence in the Indian state.

#Pakistan trended with 392K tweets as Twitterati trolled Khan as also condemned the stone-pelting at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara by a mob on Friday.

Imran Khan posted a picture of a burning vehicle as Indian security forces stand guard amid violence over the CAA and wrote on @ImranKhanPTI: “Indian police brutality reaches new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continues as part of fascist Modi government’s ethnic cleansing agenda.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran KhanIANS

The accompanying news was headlined “Man dead for 6 years, bedridden 93-yr-old in UP cops’ list of people who could hamper peace amid CAA stir’.

The post got 2.3K retweets and 6.4K likes.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Pakistan’s PM continues to spread rumours of atrocities on minorities in India, while yesterday, the world saw the condition of minorities in his own country. I urge the international community & human rights organisations to take a note on the deteriorating condition.”

(With agency inputs.)