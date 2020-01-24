india’s-best-dancer-2020-auditions-and-registration-are-open

India’s best dancer will be the new reality Show from Sony and it will be the first dance reality show for Sony in 2020. It’s said that this show will be bigger than other dance reality shows like Dance India Dance and Dance Plus. India’s Best Dancer Auditions Date 2020 and Online Registration Form will available on SonyLiv in the month of January 2020. The auditions are happening at present and here are the details for 2020 registrations

Sony India’s Best Dancer 2020 Auditions and Registration







Jaipur Audition



Date: 7 January 2020



Venue: Maharishi Arvind Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sector 7, Madhyam Marg, Mansarovar, Jaipur.

Guwahati and Ranchi Audition



Date: 9 January 2020



Ranchi: Cambrain Public School, Kanke Road, Jawahar Nagar, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834008.



Guwahati: NERIM Group of Institutions, Padma Nath Sarmah Bhawan, Joyanagar, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Kolkata Audition



Date: 11 January 2020



Venue: Sister Nivedita University, DG 1/2 New Town, Action Area 1, Kolkata.

Lucknow Audition



Date: 14th January 2020



Venue: The Millennium School, F Block, South City, Rae Bareli Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Chandigarh Audition



Date: 16th January 2020



Venue: Gurukul Global School, Adjoining Police Station, Manimajra, Near IT Park, Chandigarh.

Delhi Audition



Date: 18th January 2020



Venue: Sri Venkateshwar International School, Sector-18, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Vadodara Audition



Date: 21st January 2020



Venue: Sapna Hall Campus, Opp ONGC main gate, Makarpura, Vadodara.

Indore and Pune Audition



Date: 23rd January 2020



Venue: Adarsh Shishu Vihar Higher Secondary School, 1398/1, Bicholi Hapsi Road, Near Bangali Square, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai Audition



Date: 25th Jnauary 2020



Venue: KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology, Somaiya Ayurvihar Complex, Near Everard Nagar, Sion East, Mumbai.

For registration of this exciting dance television reality show, You can visit Sonyliv official website. While you can also download the Sonyliv app from Google Play Store. The link to the registration form will be available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link and registration form will appear. Interested candidates will have to write personal and basic information. After filling these details you will need to upload a performance video of yours.