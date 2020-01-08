‘indians-in-iraq,-be-alert’:-government-issues-travel-advisory

There is tension in Iraq’s capital Baghdad after a missile strike by Iran today

New Delhi:

India has asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq, amid rising tension between Iran and the US after a drone strike by the American military killed a top Iranian commander last week. Iran retaliated today with ballistic missile strikes at two bases used by US and coalition forces in Iraq.

“Travel Advisory for Iraq In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq,” he said.

Many Indians work in Iraq in the construction sectors.