indians-go-abroad-and-eat-beef:-giriraj-singh-wants-bhagavad-gita-to-be-taught-in-schools

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who has a reputation of making controversial statements, has stoked yet another debate with objectionable remarks saying that children studying in missionary schools start consuming beef after they travel to other countries.

Singh said that Hindu religious text Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools to impart traditional values in children.

Addressing a gathering in Begusarai, Singh said, “Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools. We send our children to missionary schools and they get through IIT and become engineers, collectors and SPs or they go abroad. Most of them start eating beef. Why? Because we did not teach them our culture and traditional values….the values of Sravan Kumar.”

He further said that he had inspected several houses and found ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Ramayana and Gita only in few premises.

“I got Hanuman Chalisa from 15 households and Gita and Ramayana from 3 each. This is why our children lack traditional knowledge but we cannot blame them. In our religion, there is no place for extremism,” he said.

Singh added that there is a need to “Save India’s culture to save India.”

Singh is the current Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries.