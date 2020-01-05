indiana-twins-born-in-different-decades

January 5, 2020 | 3: 56pm

Twins Joslyn and Jaxon Tello, born in different decades to parents Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, of Pendleton, Ind.

Well that settles who’s the older twin.

A pair of Indiana twins born just a half-hour apart technically entered the world on different days, months, years and even decades from one another, WRTV reported.

Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello came first at 11: 37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, making her the last 2019 baby born at the hospital.

Then, after the calendar rolled over to 2020, her brother, Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello, entered the world at 12: 07 a.m., making him the first baby of the new year and — the new decade — born there.

What’s more, both babes were early — they weren’t expected for another seven weeks, their parents said.

“We’re still in shock,” mom Dawn Gilliam told WRTV.

Joslyn weighed in at 4 pounds 11 ounces, and Jaxon at 4 pounds 4 ounces, the news outlet said.

Both are doing fine.