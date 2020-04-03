🔥Indiana Jones 5 Gets Hit With One Year Delay🔥

The COVID-19 coronavirus‘ effect on the entertainment industry has been substantial. The pandemic, which has infected nearly 1.1 million people worldwide and led to 56,000 deaths, has forced the closure of nearly every theater chain in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. As a result, dozens of upcoming films have had their release dates pushed back. Fast & Furious 9 was delayed to 2021, Black Widow‘s May 1st release has been pushed to November 6th, and A Quiet Place II has recently been given a new release date of September 4th following its last-minute delay last month.

Of course, the virus is also forcing many studios to delay production of films and shows that are still in the works as well. Among those joining the ranks of production postponement is the tentatively-titled Indiana Jones 5, a movie that has already seen multiple delays on its journey to the big screen.

The pic was to begin shooting soon with potential new director James Mangold after Steven Spielberg bowed out in February, citing a desire to pass along Indy’s whip to a new generation. Originally set for a release on July 9th, 2021, Deadline now reports the film won’t see theaters until July 29th, 2022.

The fifth entry in the beloved franchise will once again star Harrison Ford in the title role of adventuring archaeologist Indiana Jones, though plot details remain scarce at this time. Spielberg, who is remaining on board as a hands-on producer, has promised that the movie will not kill off Indiana Jones, but that doesn’t mean that the mantle won’t be passed down to a new generation. Sadly, though, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 to find out.