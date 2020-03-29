indiana-covid-19-cases-reach-over-1,500;-32-deaths

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 / 12: 09 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 29, 2020 / 12: 09 PM CDT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana since Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 1,514.

So far, 32 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.

Lake County has reported 85 cases, the second-most in the state. Porter County has 14 cases.

The new numbers show 9,830 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.

