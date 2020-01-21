indian-wins-car,-$54,000-in-dubai-raffle-after-buying-tickets-for-decade

“I couldn’t believe it. I have diligently bought tickets every year,” the man said. (Representational)

Dubai:

An Indian storekeeper in the UAE has won a luxury car and 200,000 dirhams in a Dubai raffle, ending a decade-long wait to hit the jackpot, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Sreejith has been buying raffle tickets every year for the last 10 years, Khaleej Times reported.

The storekeeper claimed an Infiniti QX50 car as well as 200,000 dirhams ($54,448) cash prize in the Infiniti Mega Raffle, part of the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the report said.

“I couldn’t believe my ears. I have diligently purchased a raffle ticket every year for the last 10 years. This win means so much to me and I now believe that dreams can come true. I have two boys and a third on the way and this money will ensure that my kids have a bright future ahead of them”.