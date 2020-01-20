indian-teacher-in-china-believed-to-be-first-foreigner-to-have-contracted-mystery-virus

Indian teacher in China believed to be first foreigner to have contracted...

An Indian woman working in China is believed to be the first foreigner to have contracted a mysterious pneumonia virus that has emerged in the city of Wuhan. Preeti Maheshwari, 45, a teacher in an international school, was admitted to a local hospital in Shenzhen, a southern Chinese city, after falling seriously ill last Friday with pneumonia-like symptoms. The woman’s husband told local media that doctors confirmed she was suffering from the new coronavirus, which is similar to severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) that infected around 6,000 people in China in 2002 – 2003. India has issued a travel advisory to its citizens, particularly for the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, where 500 Indian medical students are studying. Many of those students, however, are believed to have returned to India in recent days ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, Asia’s busiest travel period when hundreds of millions are expected to be on the move around the country.

Officials across Asia – and even as far away as the United States – have announced plans to screen passengers arriving from China in hopes of preventing further disease spread. Checkpoints have also been operating since January 14 in Wuhan’s train stations airports, ports, and long distance bus stations to monitor departing passengers for fever and other symptoms. As of Monday, authorities in China reported a total of 218 cases of a novel coronavirus, though the count continues to increase. Most are in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late December, though 14 cases have been discovered in southern Guangdong province, five in the capital of Beijing, and one in Shanghai. Seven patients with symptoms not yet diagnosed remain under observation in five other provinces. At least an additional three cases have also been confirmed abroad in Thailand and Japan. Three people have also died from the disease.

Surgical facemasks – now a trending topic with millions of views on Chinese social media – are flying off the shelves in stores and online. Some merchants are even marking up prices to profit from the spike in demand, drawing complaints from irate customers. The coronavirus has also prompted some in China to reconsider their holiday travel plans. “I just cancelled my ticket to Wuhan today,” wrote one user online. “Just returned my rental apartment from the train station.” Others took a different tack, urging those in Wuhan to abandon their travel plans to prevent wider spread. “I get the people in Wuhan, please stop traveling in such an important time!” The new coronavirus has caused much alarm across Asia, where memories remain fresh of the 2002 Sars outbreak, which emerged in China and killed nearly 800 people globally. A cover-up by Chinese authorities then about the emerging virus exacerbated the epidemic.