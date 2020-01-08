indian-navy-rescues-13-crew-members-of-distressed-private-vessel-stranded-near-somalia-coast

A traditional wooden vessel known as Al-Hamid was detected on January 6 by an Indian Navy helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia.
The Indian Navy Ship Sumedha during Anti Piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden rescued 13 crew members of a private vessel which was in distress, Indian Navy official said on Wednesday, January 8.
Al-Hamid crew comprised 13 Indian citizens
A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked Al-Hamid for routine checks onboard and render assistance. The crew of Al-Hamid comprised 13 Indian citizens. The technical team assessment revealed that the vessel had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The vessel was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast.
Meanwhile, the owner of the Al-Hamid has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs. Before departure, INS Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow.
