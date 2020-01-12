Indian Idol 11 Vote – Vote for your favourite contestant 12th January 2020

The Indian Idol 11 on 12th January 2020 will be filled with evergreen classic hit songs. Today there will be Alka Udit special in Indian Idol 11. The Top 6 contestants will be singing songs in front of them to show what they’re capable of and whether they deserve to be in Top 5. Indian Idol 11 is starting to move to next level from audition and the top 5 contestants have been selected and each contestant is outperforming the other and trying to win judges as well as audience vote. Now is the time to vote and support your favourite singer via Sony Liv app and online so that they make it to the Top 8. There are totally 9 contestants available for voting tonight Sunday 12th January 2020 and here are the list of Indian Idol 11 contestants for Voting
- Rohit Raut
- Ankona
- Shahzan Mujeeb
- Ridham Kalyan
- Adriz Ghosh
- Sunny
- Rishabh Chaturvedi
- Stutee
Voting lines are opened till 12am tonight. Watch today’s performance of all these eight contestants and vote for your favourite singer
Indian Idol 11 How to Vote
- You can vote by downloading “Sony Liv” app in Google Play Store and iOS App store. Enter your phone number and click on Indian Idol 11 Voting link and vote for your favourite contestant. There are 50 votes left.
- You can also vote via firstcry.com and choosing Indian Idol from there.
You can also vote in TheNewsCrunch poll as this is an unofficial voting poll online but gives you instant results of who is your favourite contestant
Vote for your favourite Indian Idol 11 contestant?