indian-airports-begin-screening-passengers-from-china-for-deadly-virus

Wuhan Virus: A health officer screens passengers with thermal scanners at Kuala Lumpur Airport (AFP)

A new SARS-like virus originating from China and infecting nearly 300 there, has become a cause for concern for India. Authorities across the country’s major airports have started screening passengers inbound from China after the outbreak. The Civil Aviation Ministry received an advisory today from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Coronavirus, which has its origins from China’s Wuhan city. The Civil Aviation Ministry in turn has installed counters with thermal cameras as part of a pre-immigration health screening, reported news agency ANI.

The coronavirus, also known as the Wuhan virus, has spread to the three other Asian nations of Thailand, Japan and South Korea, reported news agency AFP. A Chinese government expert yesterday said the virus was contagious between humans.

The new strain of coronavirus has been a cause of alarm because of its connection to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS virus, which had killed around 650 people across China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. The World Health Organisation or WHO said yesterday that the virus appeared to come from “an animal source”, reported news agency Reuters.

A seafood market in Wuhan is considered to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

WHO has not yet recommended trade or travel restrictions.

India had last week issued a travel advisory asking citizens to take precautionary measures while visiting China. The Health Ministry has also sought details from the Foreign Ministry of those who applied for Indian visa since December 31 so they could be counseled, reported news agency PTI.

The coronavirus strain has so far killed four people in China, from 80 confirmed cases of the virus, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The statement from China today which confirmed nearly 291 infections did not say whether the new cases were in Wuhan or other areas across the province, reported AFP.

The commission said there are five confirmed cases in Beijing, 14 in the southern province of Guangdong and two in Shanghai.

